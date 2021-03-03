Categories
Washing Machine Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

Washing Machine

 “Washing Machine Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Washing Machine industry. The Washing Machine market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Washing Machine:

  • Consumer durables refer to those goods that do not quickly wear out and yields utility over a longer period of time. They can be broadly categorized into three heads namely white goods, brown goods and consumer electronics. White goods include products like air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, audio equipments and speakers. The washing machine category is still some distance away from the inflexion point, unlike refrigerators. However, players are now trying to influence penetration for the category with many new launches and heavy marketing campaigns. Growing disposable income and easy financing options have led to shortened replacement cycles whereas rising influence of modern lifestyle has perceived products such washing machines as utility items rather than luxury goods.

    Washing Machine Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Alliance Laundry Systems
  • Continental Girbau
  • AB Electrolux
  • Fisher & Paykel Appliances
  • GE Appliances
  • Haier Electronics
  • LG Electronics
  • MIRC Electronics
  • Panasonic
  • Robert Bosch
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Siemens
  • Godrej & Boyce
  • Toshiba
  • Videocon Industries
  • Whirlpool

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Washing Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • Increased number of dual-income households coupled with insufficient time for laundry has led to growing demand for laundromats. Additionally, the growth in the hospitality sector in emerging countries and the advent of on-demand services are expected to propel the commercial washing machine growth. Furthermore, the energy labels and energy efficiency policies have enabled manufacturers to focus on the development of energy-efficient products.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Fully Automatic
  • Semi-Automatic
  • Dryers

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Commercial
  • Domestic

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Washing Machine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Washing Machine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Washing Machine in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Washing Machine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Washing Machine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Washing Machine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Washing Machine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Washing Machine Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Washing Machine Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

