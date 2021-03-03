Automotive Seals and Gaskets Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Seals and Gaskets Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Seals and Gaskets industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Automotive Seals and Gaskets market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Automotive Seals and Gaskets:

Automotive seals and gaskets is the system used to filling gap, absorbing shock, isolating noise and offsetting deviation in the automotive. Automotive seals and gaskets can be divided into body sealing system and components sealing system. Automotive Seals and Gaskets Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Cooper Standard

Toyoda gosei

Hutchinson

Nishikawa

Standard Profil

Henniges

Kinugawa

Hwaseung R&A

Guihang

Minth Group

Xiantong

Faltech

Jianxin Zhao’s

Jiaxuan

Brilliance

The automotive seals and gaskets industry has got a steady positive development in the past five years. From 2010-2015 the average growth rate of global production of automotive seals and gaskets is 5.31% %. In 2010, the global production of component sealing product is over 3.12 million units, while in 2014, the total production is over 3.56 million units. In 2010, the global production of body sealing product is over 3100 million meters, while in 2014, the total production is over 4100 million meters.

Global automotive seals and gaskets industry is highly concentrated. In component sealing product, the top six manufacturers control over 54.17% of the global market share(NOK, Federal-mogul, Freudenberg, Elringklinger, Dana, SKF), in body sealing product, the top six manufacturers control over 66.84% of the global market share(Cooper Standard, Toyoda Gosei, Hutchinson, Nishikawa, Standard Profil, Henniges).

China remains the largest market for automotive seals and gaskets production. In component sealing product, China has a market share of 28.19%, followed by Europe and North America. In body sealing product, China has a market share of 24.07%, followed by Europe and North America. Chinese vehicle production market share is over 26% of the global vehicle market in 2015, which drives the demand of automotive seals and gaskets in China.

This report focuses on the Automotive Seals and Gaskets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Body Sealing System

Components Sealing System Market Segment by Application:

Passenger Vehicle