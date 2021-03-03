Categories
Polypropylene Pipes Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Polypropylene Pipes

Polypropylene Pipes Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Polypropylene Pipes industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Polypropylene Pipes market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Polypropylene Pipes:

  • Polypropylene pipe is mainly made of PP resin. Polypropylene (PP) is the lightest weight piping material with very good chemical resistance, even to many organic solvents.
  • PP-R/RCT Pipe is made of Polypropylene Random Copolymer, which is approved for the production of pipes according to DIN8078 standards, designed for the transportation of portable hot and cold water distribution system with a really long lifetime.
  • Presently, PP-R/RCT pipe is the most common one in the whole PP pipe family.

    Polypropylene Pipes Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Kalde
  • Pipelife
  • Aquatherm
  • Pestan
  • Aquatechnik
  • PRO AQUA
  • Wavin
  • REBOCA
  • Fusion Industries
  • Weltplast
  • BÃ¤nninger Reiskirchen
  • Danco
  • Vialli Group
  • SupraTherm
  • DURO Pipe
  • Rosturplast
  • AGRU
  • Aliaxis
  • ASAHI YUKIZAI
  • Weixing
  • Ginde
  • Kingbull Economic Development
  • LESSO
  • Zhongcai Pipes
  • Shanghai Rifeng Industrial
  • ZHSU

    Scope of Report:

  • PP pipe has its overwhelming advantages on other products and its applications are expanding.Globally, PP pipes have been widely used in household and commercial places. Among those applications, Hot and Cold Water Plumbing accounted for the largest share, which was 43.98% in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Polypropylene Pipes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 13900 million USD in 2024, from 10600 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Polypropylene Pipes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • PP-R/RCT Pipe
  • PP-H Pipe
  • PP-B Pipe

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Hot and Cold Water Plumbing
  • Food Processing
  • HVAC
  • Chemical Industry
  • Other

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Polypropylene Pipes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polypropylene Pipes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polypropylene Pipes in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Polypropylene Pipes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Polypropylene Pipes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Polypropylene Pipes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Polypropylene Pipes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

