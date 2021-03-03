Surgical Sponge Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

“Surgical Sponge Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Surgical Sponge industry. The Surgical Sponge market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Surgical Sponge:

A surgical sponge is a specialized sponge or pad used in surgery. Also known as a lap sponge, a surgical sponge is used to absorb liquids from a surgical site. It may be used in combination with suction to keep a surgical site clear, by a surgeon working to control bleeding, and in a number of other applications. Like other things used in surgery, sponges are designed to be sterile; they come in their own sterile packaging and can be safely autoclaved. They are generally disposable and discarded after surgery in biohzard containers which hold other disposable surgical instruments and equipment.

In the last several years, global market of Surgical Sponge developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 3.11%. In 2017, global revenue of Surgical Sponge is nearly 1.99 billion USD; the actual consumption is about 444 K MT.

The classification of Surgical Sponge includes Cotton Gauze Sponges, Nonwoven Sponges, X-Ray Detectable Sponges and others, and the proportion of Cotton Gauze Sponges in 2017 is about 34%.

Surgical Sponge is widely used in Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center and Pharmacy. The most proportion of Surgical Sponge is Hospital, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 39%.

The worldwide market for Surgical Sponge is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 2430 million USD in 2024, from 1990 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

