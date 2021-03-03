Categories
Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Aluminum Alloy Wheels

 “Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Aluminum Alloy Wheels industry. The Aluminum Alloy Wheels market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Aluminum Alloy Wheels:

  • Aluminum Alloy Wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. The aluminum alloy wheel usually has better heat conduction and the weight is also lighter than the steel wheel. The aluminum alloy has relative smaller strength than the steel wheel, so it is applied in the passenger vehicle more than commercial vehicle.

    Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • CITIC Dicastal
  • Borbet
  • Ronal Wheels
  • Alcoa
  • Superior Industries
  • Iochpe-Maxion
  • Uniwheel Group
  • Wanfeng Auto
  • Lizhong Group
  • Enkei Wheels
  • Zhejiang Jinfei
  • Accuride
  • Topy Group
  • Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels
  • YHI
  • Yueling Wheels
  • Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

    Scope of Report:

  • The main consumption regions are also concentrated in the North America, Europe, Asia and Other. The aluminum alloy wheelâ€™s consumption has great relationship in the automotive production volume. Currently, it is mainly installed in the passenger vehicle.
  • The import and export volume is very large, China has very large export ratio. Currently, the aluminum alloy wheel has a certain degree of anti-dumping phenomenon.
  • In the future, the aluminum alloy wheel will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.
  • The worldwide market for Aluminum Alloy Wheels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 21100 million USD in 2024, from 19300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Aluminum Alloy Wheels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Casting
  • Forging
  • Other

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license):

