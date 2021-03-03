Categories
Presbyopia Correction Devices Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

Presbyopia Correction Devices

 “Presbyopia Correction Devices Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Presbyopia Correction Devices industry. The Presbyopia Correction Devices market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Presbyopia Correction Devices:

  • Presbyopia Correction Device general has two types: corneal inlay and scleral implants.A corneal inlay (also called an intracorneal implant) is a device which is surgically implanted in the cornea of the eye as a treatment for presbyopia. Successful installation results in reducing dependence on reading glasses, so that the user can more easily engage in everyday tasks such as using a mobile phone, reading store shelf prices and working on a computer.Corneal inlays are small, thin, and permeable. Typically one is implanted in the non-dominant eye.Scleral implants are precision-molded from a clear plastic material; the clear implants are about the size of a grain of rice and are placed just below the surface of the white of your eye (called the sclera). The only one commercially available is VisAbilityâ„¢ Micro-Insert System.

  • Presbyopia Correction Devices Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • AcuFocus
  • Revision Optics (Closed in Feb 2018)
  • Refocus
  • Presbia

    Scope of Report:

  • The classification of presbyopia correction device includes corneal inlays, scleral implants, and the proportion of corneal inlays in 2017 is about 82%.
  • Presbyopia correction device is widely used for the presbyopia patients. And according to the patientsâ€™ age, the device can be divided to age 40-50, age 50-65, age above 65. The most proportion of presbyopia correction device is 50-65 years old patients, and the proportion is about 53%.
  • EU is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following EU, United States is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32%.
  • The worldwide market for Presbyopia Correction Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.2% over the next five years, will reach 26 million USD in 2024, from 12 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Presbyopia Correction Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Corneal Inlays
  • Scleral Implants

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Age 40-50
  • Age 50-65
  • Age above 65

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Presbyopia Correction Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Presbyopia Correction Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Presbyopia Correction Devices in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Presbyopia Correction Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Presbyopia Correction Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Presbyopia Correction Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Presbyopia Correction Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Presbyopia Correction Devices Market:

