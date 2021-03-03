Prefilled Syringes Market Segmentation, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Covid-19 Impact, Insights, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2026

The global prefilled syringes market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Prefilled Syringes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Glass and Plastic) By Closing System (Staked Needle System, Luer Cone System, and Luer Lock Form System) By Product (Complete Syringe Set and Components & Accessories) By Design (Double-chamber, Multiple-chamber, and Single-chamber) By End-user (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other prefilled syringes market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Top Players Identified in the Prefilled Syringe Market Report:

BD

Gerresheimer AG

AptarGroup, Inc.

Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies BV

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

SCHOTT AG

Terumo Corporation

Nipro PharmaPackaging International

Other Prominent Players

Rising Instances of Opportunistic Infections and Injuries at Hospitals to Boost the Market

Infections and injuries caused by needle sticks can be hazardous as they can cause serious damage to the body. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), USA, a needle stick injury is one that is caused by sharp and pointed objects such as blood collection and hypodermic needles. Increasing workload of healthcare professionals at medical facilities such as hospitals has upped the threat of opportunistic injuries for these people, thereby expanding the prefilled syringes market size. For example, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) numbered the injuries caused by sharp objects in US hospitals at 600,000. Thus, as patient care gets more complex and demanding, safety concerns regarding needle stick injuries are expected to gain prominence and lead the prefilled syringes market trends in the upcoming years.

Europe to Lead the Pack; Asia-Pacific to Grow at a Remarkable Pace

Among regions, Europe is slated to dominate the prefilled syringes market share during the forecast period, with the region’s market size having stood at USD 1.76 billion in 2018. Factors propelling the market in Europe include growing uptake of self-injectable drug devices and increasing preference for biological drugs for treating chronic diseases.

Regional Analysis for Prefilled Syringes Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Prefilled Syringes Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Prefilled Syringes Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Prefilled Syringes Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

