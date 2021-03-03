Superfoods Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Superfoods Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The superfoods market is segmented by type, as fruits, vegetables, grains and cereals, herbs and roots, and other types. The other types category includes organic and raw cacao, spirulina, chlorella, etc. By distribution channel, the market studied is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, online channel, convenience stores, traditional grocery stores, and other distribution channels. The other distribution channels include health stores, kiosks, etc.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Clean-label and Naturally Derived Products

With the growing interest of consumers in identifying the ingredients present in the food and beverages they consume, the market growth for clean-label ingredients has been triggered. This is due to concerns about the long-term effects of the ingredients used in food and beverages, in terms of nutrition content and its impact on well-being and environmental sustainability. According to a survey conducted by Ingredion, nearly 80% of consumers in Asia-Pacific are concerned about the long-term impacts of artificial ingredients on their health, and 70% of consumers are aware about every ingredient in their food. This leads to continuous new product launches with a strong positioning for superfoods.

Super-fruits Held a Prominent Share among Superfoods

The consumer demand for superfoods, like blueberries, has exploded over the past few years, as they not only add flavor but are also nutritious and versatile when consumed fresh or used in savory sauces, smoothies, and bakery items, like cakes, bread, muffins, and pies. China’s native goji berries have become one of the most popular superfoods in the overseas market as they are rich in vitamins, antioxidants, minerals, amino acids, and protein. The increasing demand for goji berries has boosted the sales of its products online, such as goji snacks. Super-fruits held a market share of 20.6% in 2018. Flaxseeds are considered as a perfect superfood, as they are a powerhouse of nutrition. They are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, magnesium calcium, and phosphorus, among others.

Detailed TOC of Superfoods Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Fruits

5.1.2 Vegetables

5.1.3 Grains and Seeds

5.1.4 Herbs and Roots

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Online Channels

5.2.3 Traditional Grocery Stores

5.2.4 Convenience Stores

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Sunfood

6.1.2 Nature’s Superfoods LLP

6.1.3 OMG! Organic Meets Good

6.1.4 Suncore Foods Inc.

6.1.5 Superlife Co. Pte Ltd

6.1.6 Raw Nutrition

6.1.7 Barleans

6.1.8 ADUNA Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

