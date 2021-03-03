Super Abrasives Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Super Abrasives Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Super Abrasives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry

– Owing to the properties, such as extreme hardness and no microcracking, super abrasives are proven to be beneficial in the manufacturing of efficient products for the industry.

– Super abrasives are the ideal choice for manufacturing several essential automotive components, like powertrains, engines, and steering mechanisms.

– Super abrasives are used in the finishing of cam/crankshaft grinding, gear shaft grinding, steering components, injection systems, and belts, among others.

– The demand for powertrains is increasing significantly, and account for the majority of the super abrasives consumption.

– There have been increasing technological developments in the automotive manufacturing processes, in order to achieve better fuel efficiencies and enhance the life of motor vehicles. The usage of super abrasives for manufacturing automotive components has proven to be useful in increasing the life of wheels, as well as achieving higher G-ratios at the same power.

– The automotive industry has been growing significantly, for the past few years. In 2017, around 73.46 million cars were produced worldwide. In the past two decades, the automotive industry had perceived a lot of transformation, with the digitization of vehicles and increasing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles.

– Owing to the aforementioned factors, the demand for super abrasives used in the automotive sector is expected to increase at a consistent rate, in the near future.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the super abrasives market in 2018. Owing to the demand for electronics in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the demand for super abrasives in the manufacturing processes is also increasing in the region.

– In India, the consumer durables, like electronics appliances, have witnessed a tremendous increase in the production and sales, owing to the growing middle-class income, rapid urbanization, and change in lifestyle of the working class. Government initiatives have supported the expansion of consumer electronics production.

– Many global manufacturers have expanded their production facilities in the country, and many manufacturing projects are underway in the next 10 years.

– According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian electronics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 41%, between 2017 and 2020, to reach a value of USD 400 billion. Such demand and viable opportunities for production, in the consumer electronics segment in India, are expected to provide a wide array of opportunities for the consumption of super abrasives in the coming years.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to boost the market studied during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Super Abrasives Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 CNC Machines Replacing Old Technologies

4.1.2 Conventional Abrasives Substituted by Super Abrasives

4.1.3 Increasing Use in the Automobile Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Initial Investment due to High Cost of Abrasives

4.2.2 Advanced Technological Requirements

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Material Type

5.1.1 Diamond

5.1.1.1 Vitrified Diamond

5.1.1.2 Electroplated Diamond

5.1.1.3 Resin Bond Diamond

5.1.1.4 Metal Diamond

5.1.2 Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

5.1.2.1 Vitrified CBN

5.1.2.2 Electroplated CBN

5.1.2.3 Resin Bond CBN

5.1.2.4 Metal CBN

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Medical

5.2.4 Electronics

5.2.5 Oil and Gas

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Powertrain

5.3.2 Bearing

5.3.3 Gear

5.3.4 Tool Grinding

5.3.5 Turbine

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 NORDIC Countries

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 Rest of the World

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.4.3 United Arab Emirates

5.4.4.4 Others

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M Company

6.4.2 Action SuperAbrasive

6.4.3 Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd

6.4.4 Carborundum Universal Ltd

6.4.5 Guangdong Chanway Industrial Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Diamant Gesellschaft Tesch GmbH

6.4.7 Diametal AG

6.4.8 Dr.Kaiser

6.4.9 Eagles Superabrasives

6.4.10 Gunter Effgen GmbH

6.4.11 Ehwa Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd

6.4.12 Zhuhai Elephant Abrasives Co. Ltd

6.4.13 Finzler, Schrock & Kimmel GmbH

6.4.14 Heger GmbH Excellent Diamond Tools

6.4.15 Zhengzhou Hongtuo Superabrasive Products Co. Ltd

6.4.16 Husqvarna AB

6.4.17 Klingspor

6.4.18 Krebs & RiedelSchleifscheibenfabrik GmbH & Co.

6.4.19 KURE GRINDING WHEEL

6.4.20 Mirka Ltd

6.4.21 Noritake

6.4.22 Saint-Gobain Abrasives (Saint Gobain) 9.23 Sak Industries Private Limited

6.4.23 Hyperion Materials & Technologies

6.4.24 Shanghai Z&Y Industrial Diamond Co. Ltd

6.4.25 Sia Abrasives Industries AG

6.4.26 SlipNaxos Chile SA

6.4.27 Jiangsu Subei Grinding Wheel Factory Co. Ltd

6.4.28 Super Abrasives Inc.

6.4.29 Zische Schleifwerzeuge GmbH

6.4.30 Toyoda Van Moppes Ltd

6.4.31 Tyrolit

6.4.32 VSM AG

6.4.33 White Dove Company Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Expertise in Developing New Technology

7.2 Miniaturization of Super Abrasives to Nano Scale: Usage in Medical and Electronic Components

7.3 Growing Research for Cost Reduction

