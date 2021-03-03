Stevia Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Stevia Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Stevia is available in the powdered, liquid, and leaf form, and is used for applications such as bakery, dairy food products, beverages, confectioneries, dietary supplements, and others. Manufacturers are increasingly exploring alternative sweeteners to reduce calorific content without sacrificing the taste of food.

Key Market Trends:

Liquid Stevia witnessed as fastest growing segment

Liquid Stevia is projected to be the fastest growing segment as consumers are preferring liquid form of stevia to sweeten recipes. A few drops of the liquid stevia extract replaces a teaspoon of cane sugar and is useful for sweetening coffee, teas and smoothies. Liquid stevia is available in several forms such as syrups, resulting from boiling the leaves in water. The syrup is used to enhance the flavour of many foods. Commercial scale applications prefer liquid stevia as they are concentrated and very less quantity is required. Furthermore, the demand for alcohol-free liquid is growing at a greater pace in the segment.

Asia- Pacific dominates the Market

Consumers have started to show interest in knowing the ingredients present in their foods, thus demanding “better for me” products. Most food manufacturers are responding to this new trend among consumers by developing products with lower sugar and lower calorie content, which are natural such as stevia. The United States has the highest consumption of stevia as a sweetener among all the countries in the North America region. Stevia extracts were only approved for use in the European Union in November 2011. Therefore, consumption of stevia is still very low. However, food & beverage manufacturers are rapidly developing products containing stevia. Asia-Pacific is the world’s largest stevia consuming region, which has been achieved principally through rapid population growth.

Detailed TOC of Stevia Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Form

5.1.1 Powder

5.1.2 Liquid

5.1.3 Leaf

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Bakery

5.2.2 Dairy Food Products

5.2.3 Beverages

5.2.4 Dietary Supplements

5.2.5 Confectionery

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Germany

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Cargill, Incorporated

6.3.2 PureCircle

6.3.3 Tate & Lyle

6.3.4 Ingredion Incorporated

6.3.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.3.6 Evolva

6.3.7 Stevia Corp.

6.3.8 GLG LIFE TECH CORP.

6.3.9 Sunwin Stevia International, Inc.

6.3.10 HYET Sweet

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

