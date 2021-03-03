Spintronics Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Spintronics Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Spintronics, also known as spin electronics, is the study of the intrinsic spin of the electron and its associated magnetic moment, in addition to its fundamental electronic charge, in solid-state devices. The field of spintronics concerns spin-charge coupling in metallic systems, the analogous effects in insulators fall into the field of multiferroics.

Key Market Trends:

Giant Magnetoresistance-Based Devices to Hold the Largest Share in the Market Presently

– The discovery of the giant magnetoresistance (GMR)-based devices has caused a paradigm shift in the electronics industry, bringing out new fields of science, such as magneto- electronics.

– GMR is a quantum mechanical magnetoresistance effect that is formed when multilayers are composed of alternating ferromagnetic and non-magnetic conductive layers. GMR devices generally consist of a layer of non-magnetic metal between two magnetic metals.

– GMR sensors are also deployed in the automobile industry for various applications, such as rotational speed, angle, and position. The current hybrid electric vehicles, such as the Toyota Prius, use integrated power electronics modules (IPEM) to reduce cost, package size and interconnects. A GMR point field detector is used for in-situ current measurement directly inside the IPEM module.

– Therefore, with the increasing adoption of electric cars and hybrid electric cars, the adoption of GMR devices is also expected to grow over the forecast period.

The United States to Account for a Significant Share

– A significant rise in the demand for electric vehicles has been observed in the country, owing to energy and environmental concerns, driving the market for spintronics, which are integrated in electric vehicles. According to the Electric Vehicle Transportation Center, around 350000 EVs were sold in the United States in 2018.

– The rapid decline in battery costs, rising commitment from major car makers, strong policy support from state and local governments, and low operational costs have put electric vehicles (EVs) on track to overtake gasoline-powered vehicles in the near future, owing to which the country will witness a significant demand for spintronics technology.

– Moreover, in the United States, a wealth of private-sector businesses, academic institutions, and federal research-and-development laboratories are specifically focused on the advancement of MEMS and nanotechnology.

– The Institute for Soldier Nanotechnologies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), founded by a USD 50 million contract with the US Army Research Office, is a research center in Cambridge, dedicated to developing nanotechnology to improve the survivability of soldiers.

Detailed TOC of Spintronics Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Spintronics in Electronic Devices, Due to Lesser Power Consumption

4.3.2 Rising Need for Higher Data Transfer Speed and Increased Storage Capacity

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Controlling the Spin of Electrons for Long Distances

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Types of Devices

5.1.1 Metal-based Devices

5.1.1.1 Giant Magneto Resistance-based Device (GMRs)

5.1.1.2 Tunnel Magneto Resistance-based Device (TMRs)

5.1.1.3 Spin-transfer Torque Device

5.1.1.4 Spin-wave Logic Device

5.1.2 Semiconductor-based Device

5.1.2.1 Spin Diode

5.1.2.2 Spin Filter

5.1.2.3 Spin Field Effect Transistor (FETs)

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Electric Vehicle

5.2.2 Industrial Motor

5.2.3 Data Storage

5.2.4 Magnetic Random Access Memory (MRAM)

5.2.5 Magnetic Sensing

5.2.6 Other Applications (Semiconductor Laser, Magnetic Tunnel Transistor)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 NVE Corporation

6.1.2 Everspin Technologies Inc.

6.1.3 Spin Transfer Technologies

6.1.4 Crocus Technology

6.1.5 Synopsys (QuantumWise)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

