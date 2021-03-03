Specialty Chemicals Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Specialty Chemicals Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Specialty Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Specialty Chemicals Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Specialty Chemicals Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Specialty Chemicals Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Specialty Chemicals Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Specialty Chemicals Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Paints & Coatings Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Paints & coatings segment dominated the share in the specialty chemicals market in 2018. The growth of the segment is extensively driven by the robust performance of the construction industry across the globe.

– Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions are expected to witness huge demand for paints & coatings, owing to significant investments coming into the construction sector.

– In Asia-Pacific, the construction sector growth is majorly driven by rising in residential construction projects to meet the accommodation requirements of the growing population.

– Middle-East & Africa, on the other hand, has been witnessing huge rise in industrial & institutional construction. Middle Eastern countries, such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar have been trying to expand its tourism, healthcare, and manufacturing industry, with an intention to reduce their economic dependency on oil & gas industry.

– Besides, increasing renovation projects in North America and the recovery of construction activities in Europe are further likely to drive the growth of the global construction industry.

– Hence, all these such favorable trends in the global construction sector are expected to drive the demand and growth of paints & coating market during the forecast period. This is in-turn expected to drive the demand for specialty chemicals market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the specialty chemicals market in 2018, and is further likely to retain its position during the forecast period due to robust growth of construction sector, increasing demand for cosmetic products, growing investment and production in automotive industry, increasing electrical & electronics industry output, increasing demand for adhesives and plastic from packaging industry, and increasing installations of water treatment systems from the industries in the region.

– Asia-Pacific construction sector growth is majorly driven by the expansion of service sector leading to increase in the demand for office spaces, increase in residential construction projects, and inflow of investments from multi-national companies to set up industrial base in the region. Such factors are likely to increase in the demand for paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, construction chemicals, and specialty polymers in the region during the forecast period.

– The cosmetic industry is also witnessing strong growth in demand in the region, which is fueled by the increased usage of cosmetic products due to rising demand for anti-aging cosmetic products from baby boomers and X generation, western culture influence on youth, increased women employment, and continuous innovation of products attracting the masses. This is, in turn, increasing the cosmetic production in the region, leading to rise in demand for cosmetic chemicals.

– Automotive industry in the region is further witnessing increase in investments and production in countries, like India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. Such investments are leading to increase in automotive production base in the region, which is further projected to increase the demand for adhesives & sealants, paints & coatings, specialty polymers, and textile chemicals in the coming years, for automotive applications.

– Hence, all such favorable trends are collectively likely to drive the growth of specialty chemicals market in the region during the forecast period.

Target Audience of Specialty Chemicals Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Specialty Chemicals Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Specialty Chemicals market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Specialty Chemicals market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Specialty Chemicals market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Specialty Chemicals market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Specialty Chemicals market studied.

Detailed TOC of Specialty Chemicals Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Adhesives and Sealants – by Technology

5.1.1 Water-borne Adhesives

5.1.2 Solvent-borne Adhesives

5.1.3 Hot-melt Adhesives

5.1.4 Reactive Adhesives

5.1.5 Sealants

5.2 Catalysts – by Function

5.2.1 Chemical Synthesis Catalysts

5.2.2 Petroleum Refining Catalysts

5.2.3 Polymerization Catalysts

5.3 Construction Chemicals – by Application

5.3.1 Commercial

5.3.2 Industrial

5.3.3 Infrastructure

5.3.4 Residential

5.3.5 Public Space

5.4 Cosmetic Chemicals – by Application

5.4.1 Hair Care

5.4.2 Skin Care

5.4.3 Oral Care

5.4.4 Personal Hygiene

5.4.5 Other Applications

5.5 Dyes, Inks, and Pigments – by Type

5.5.1 Inks

5.5.2 Dyes

5.5.3 Organic Pigments

5.5.4 Inorganic Pigments

5.6 Electronic Chemicals – by Application

5.6.1 Semiconductors and Integrated Circuits

5.6.2 Printed Circuit Boards

5.7 Flavors & Fragrances – by Type

5.7.1 Flavors

5.7.2 Fragrances

5.8 Food Additives – by Type

5.8.1 Natural Additives

5.8.2 Synthetic Additives

5.9 Foundry Chemicals – by Application

5.9.1 Iron and Steel

5.9.2 Non-ferrous Metals

5.10 Industrial and Institutional Cleaners – by Application

5.10.1 General Purpose Cleaners

5.10.2 Floor Care Products

5.10.3 Ware-washing Detergents

5.10.4 Disinfectants and Sanitizers

5.10.5 Laundry Care Products

5.10.6 Vehicle Wash Products

5.10.7 Hand Cleansers

5.11 Lubricants and Oil Additives – by Product Type

5.11.1 Dispersants and Emulsifiers

5.11.2 Detergents

5.11.3 Oxidation Inhibitors

5.11.4 Extreme-pressure Additives and Anti-wear Additives

5.11.5 Viscosity Index Modifiers

5.11.6 Friction Modifiers

5.11.7 Corrosion Inhibitors

5.11.8 Other Product Types

5.12 Mining Chemicals – by Function

5.12.1 Flotation Chemicals

5.12.2 Extraction Chemicals

5.12.3 Grinding Aids

5.13 Oilfield Chemicals – by Chemical Type

5.13.1 Biocides

5.13.2 Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

5.13.3 Demulsifiers

5.13.4 Polymers

5.14 Paints and Coatings – by Application

5.14.1 Architectural

5.14.2 Automotive

5.14.3 Industrial

5.14.4 Wood

5.14.5 Other Applications

5.15 Plastic Additives – by Plastic Type

5.15.1 Polyethylene

5.15.2 Polystyrene

5.15.3 Polypropylene

5.15.4 Polyamide

5.15.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate

5.15.6 Polyvinyl Chloride

5.15.7 Polycarbonate

5.15.8 Other Plastic Types

5.16 Rubber Processing Chemicals – by Application

5.16.1 Tire

5.16.2 Non-tire

5.17 Specialty Polymers – by Type

5.17.1 Specialty Elastomers

5.17.2 Specialty Composites

5.17.3 Specialty Thermoplastics

5.17.4 Specialty Thermosets

5.18 Textile Chemicals – by Application

5.18.1 Apparels

5.18.2 Automotive Textiles

5.18.3 Geo-textiles

5.18.4 Home Furnishing

5.18.5 Industrial Textiles

5.18.6 Smart-textiles for Military and Defense

5.19 Water Treatment Chemicals – by Function

5.19.1 Flocculants

5.19.2 Coagulants

5.19.3 Biocides and Disinfectants

5.19.4 Defoamers and Defoaming Agents

5.19.5 pH Adjusters and Softeners

5.19.6 Odor Control Agents

5.19.7 Other Functions

5.20 Geography

5.20.1 Asia-Pacific

5.20.1.1 China

5.20.1.2 India

5.20.1.3 Japan

5.20.1.4 South Korea

5.20.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.20.2 North America

5.20.2.1 United States

5.20.2.2 Canada

5.20.2.3 Mexico

5.20.3 Europe

5.20.3.1 Germany

5.20.3.2 United Kingdom

5.20.3.3 France

5.20.3.4 Italy

5.20.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.20.4 South America

5.20.4.1 Brazil

5.20.4.2 Argentina

5.20.4.3 Rest of South America

5.20.5 Middle East & Africa

5.20.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.20.5.2 South Africa

5.20.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 A. Schulman Inc.

6.4.3 Akzo Nobel NV

6.4.4 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.5 American Water Chemicals Inc.

6.4.6 Archroma

6.4.7 Ashland

6.4.8 Asian Paints

6.4.9 Baker Hughes Incorporated

6.4.10 BASF SE

6.4.11 Beckers Group

6.4.12 Berger Paints India Limited

6.4.13 BWA WATER ADDITIVES

6.4.14 BP PLC

6.4.15 Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

6.4.16 Chevron Corporation

6.4.17 China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

6.4.18 Clariant

6.4.19 ConocoPhillips Company

6.4.20 Covestro AG

6.4.21 Cytec Solvay Group

6.4.22 Dainichiseika Color and Chemicals Mfg Co. Ltd

6.4.23 Dow

6.4.24 DuPont

6.4.25 DuluxGroup Limited

6.4.26 Dura Coat Products Inc.

6.4.27 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.28 Ecolab

6.4.29 Emery Oleochemicals

6.4.30 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.31 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.32 Ferro Corporation

6.4.33 FMC Corporation

6.4.34 Formosa Plastics Group

6.4.35 FUCHS

6.4.36 GENERAL ELECTRIC

6.4.37 H.B. Fuller Company

6.4.38 Halliburton

6.4.39 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.40 Hexion

6.4.41 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.42 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

6.4.43 INEOS

6.4.44 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

6.4.45 Kurita Water Industries Ltd

6.4.46 LOreal

6.4.47 LANXESS

6.4.48 Lonza

6.4.49 Merck KGaA

6.4.50 NIPSEA GROUP

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

