Specialty Adhesives Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Specialty Adhesives Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Specialty Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Construction Activities

– The demand for specialty adhesives is majorly from the construction industry. The growth in the global population is driving the need for more high-rise living vertical towers, more urban buildings, etc.

– The global construction sector is expected to expand in real terms, by an annual average of 3.2% over the next decade, to a nominal value of more than USD 6.0 trillion

– The construction activities are rapidly increasing in the various regions, such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

– The pace of growth in the global construction industry is expected to increase during the coming years, in regions, such as Middle East & Africa. This reflects the huge investment in building and infrastructure that is taking place in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

– With the increasing growth rate of construction activities around the world, the demand for specialty adhesives is expected to increase in the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing industries, such as construction, medical, aerospace, etc., the need for specialty adhesives in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, is increasing.

– The building and construction industry has been growing in Asia-Pacific. This can be attributed to population growth resulting in the need for more residential and commercial sectors.

– Furthermore, China’s One Belt One Road initiative, focuses on green development and urbanization with infrastructure development of the airport, roads, and 30,000 km of high-speed rail covering, which may cover more than 80 cities and 60% of urbanization ratio with permanent residents, which increase the demand for specialty products.

– The Japanese aerospace industry manufactures aircraft components mainly for commercial aircraft and defense aircraft. The production of commercial aircraft is increasing, owing to the increasing cargo demands.

– Most of the aerospace companies in Japan are engaged in maintenance repair and operations, such as airplanes and jet engine maintenance and system maintenance.

– Aforementioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Specialty Adhesives Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Automotive Sector

4.1.2 Growing Demand from the Medical Sector

4.1.3 Infrastructural Development in the Emerging Economies

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Regulations

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Cyanoacrylates

5.1.2 Polyvinyl Acetate

5.1.3 Polyurethanes

5.1.4 Acrylic

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Construction

5.2.4 Marine

5.2.5 Medical

5.2.6 Military

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Adirondack Specialty Adhesives

6.4.3 Advanced Adhesive Technologies Inc.

6.4.4 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.6 Master Bond Inc.

6.4.7 Nexus Adhesives

6.4.8 Permatex

6.4.9 Savare Specialty Adhesives LLC

6.4.10 Specialty Adhesives Inc.

6.4.11 Worthen Industries

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Stabilizing European Construction Sector

7.2 Other Opportunities

