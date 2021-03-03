SpecialIty Food Ingredients Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “SpecialIty Food Ingredients Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The report on global speciality food ingredient market offers key insights into the latest developments. Based on type, the global speciality food ingredient market has been segmented as preservative, emulsifier, functional food ingredient, specialty starch and texturants, sweetener, enzyme, colorants, speciality oil, culture, flavor, yeast, and protein. By application, the global speciality food ingredient market has been segmented into bakery, confectionery, beverage, dairy, sauces, dressings and condiments, dried processed food, frozen/chilled processed food, sweet and savory snacks, and other applications.

Key Market Trends:

Innovative Product Offerings Necessitate The Use Of Speciality Food Ingredients

The preference for certain types of food products has become core to some consumers’ identities. There is strong correlation between speciality food ingredient market and processed food market, with the former conferring functional benefits and customized value addition as per the end-user applications. Today’s consumers are more aware of label claims and ingredient lists and their nutrition profiles. People are taking proactive participation, to enhance health and fitness in everyday life. This trend has been driving the demand for speciality food ingredients. For instance in 2017, the sales value for probiotic products, such as yogurt and baby formula and children nutrient drink, saw maximum share of 27%, thereby validating the claim that people are increasingly consuming speciality ingredient induced food products. Companies are targeting consumers by coming up with new and innovative value-added product lines, including sugar-free products, reduced fat, reduced sodium, and other functional benefits. For instance, the use of stevia extracts for added sugar content in processed food is an attractive value addition. The graph provided by IPPA, shows the percentage sales share of probiotic products.

Highest Growth in Functional Food Ingredient Segment

Functional food ingredient segment comprises of Vitamin and Mineral, Protein and Amino Acid, Omega 3 PUFA, Prebiotic and Probiotic, Botanical and Other Food Ingredients. Natural, functional, and convenient products that can deliver nutritional benefits without sacrificing taste continue to tap into major trends, currently, driving the thriving healthy beverage market. Thus, people are consuming nutritional and performance drinks before, during, or after exercising, which has resulted in increase in the vitamin and mineral ingredients market. Proteins and amino acids are widely used in nutritious and sports drinks, owing to the health benefits they provide leading several health food companies to introduce a pre- and post-workout drinks, which have high content of proteins and amino acids, as these ingredients help in muscle building. Probiotics already feature strongly in the nutraceuticals market, due to the popularity of probiotic yogurt. As technological challenges are being overcome and consumer awareness continues to rise, probiotics are also increasingly moving beyond the dairy sector.

Detailed TOC of SpecialIty Food Ingredients Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Functional Food Ingredient

5.1.2 Specialty Starch and Texturants

5.1.3 Sweetener

5.1.4 Flavors

5.1.5 Acidulants

5.1.6 Preservative

5.1.7 Emulsifiers

5.1.8 Colorants

5.1.9 Enzymes

5.1.10 Cultures

5.1.11 Proteins

5.1.12 Speciality Oils

5.1.13 Yeast

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Beverages

5.2.2 Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments

5.2.3 Bakery

5.2.4 Dairy

5.2.5 Confectionery

5.2.6 Dried Processed Food

5.2.7 Frozen/Chilled Processed Food

5.2.8 Sweet and Savory Snacks

5.2.9 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Australia

5.3.3.4 Japan

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Most Adopted Strategy

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Cargill Incorporated

6.4.2 Dupont

6.4.3 Tate & Lyle PLC

6.4.4 Kerry Group

6.4.5 Archer Daniels Midland

6.4.6 KONINKLIJKE DSM NV

6.4.7 Ingredion Incorporated

6.4.8 Sensient Technologies

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

