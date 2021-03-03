Special Graphite Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Special Graphite Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Special Graphite market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Special Graphite Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Special Graphite Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Special Graphite Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Special Graphite Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Special Graphite Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Electronics Industry

– Special graphite is majorly used in the electronics industry. The applications of special graphite products in the electronics industry include the manufacturing of silicon semiconductor, compound semi-conductor, LED chips, lithium-ion batteries, LCD panels, hard disk, etc.

– The special graphite components, such as heaters, crucibles, reflectors, and heat shields, are also used for crystal growing units. The high-temperature zone of the furnace consists of heat-resistant graphite components.

– Special graphite is mostly used in the semiconductor and LED industries, for the production of polysilicon. The products made from special graphite include cleaned electrodes for polysilicon separation, heat shields, thermal insulation components, and gas ducts for converters.

– The finished semiconductor product is manufactured after silicon epitaxy process, in which wafers are passed on graphite susceptors. These susceptors are generally made from high-strength isostatic graphite.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market, during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

The United States is one of the top importers of specialty graphite, globally. The country is also a key market player in the production of specialty graphite. The decline in the construction activities, and drop in the oil and gas exploration and production had an impact on the consumption of specialty graphite molds in the United States, till 2016. However, with the recovery of oil and gas prices and the growth in residential construction, the domestic production of crude steel has recorded a growth in the recent years. The manufacturers of specialty graphite materials in the country have been gaining leverage, in terms of profits, by improving the performance indicators of the plant and reducing the operational costs involved in the production. Canada is the ninth-largest importer of synthetic graphite, with a value of around USD 25 million and a volume of approximately 126 kilo metric ton. The automotive sector is among the prime manufacturing sectors in the country. Furthermore, the production of motor vehicles is expected to augment, in turn, increasing the demand for iron and steel products. Hence, an increase in the demand for specialty graphite molds is expected in the coming years.

Target Audience of Special Graphite Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Special Graphite Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Special Graphite market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Special Graphite market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Special Graphite market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Special Graphite market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Special Graphite market studied.

Detailed TOC of Special Graphite Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Government Policies for Solar Energy

4.1.2 Augmenting Demand from the Growing Lithium-ion Battery Industry

4.1.3 Increasing Demand for Expandable Graphite as a Flame Retardant Material

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Tightened Supplies of Graphite Electrodes by China

4.2.2 Development of Lithium Titanium Oxide as Anode in Lithium Ion Batteries in High-end Applications

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Extruded Graphite

5.1.2 Isotropic Graphite

5.1.3 Molded Graphite

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Electronics

5.2.2 Photovoltaic

5.2.3 Foundry & Metallurgy

5.2.4 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 UAE

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Market Share Analysis**

7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

7.4 Company Profiles

7.4.1 Fangda Carbon New Material Co. Ltd

7.4.2 Graphite India Ltd

7.4.3 Ibiden Co. Ltd

7.4.4 Mersen SA

7.4.5 Morgan

7.4.6 Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd

7.4.7 Pingdingshan Kaiyuan Special Graphite Co. Ltd

7.4.8 SEC Carbon Ltd

7.4.9 SGL Group – The Carbon Company

7.4.10 Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd

7.4.11 Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd

7.4.12 Yichang Xincheng

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8.1 Graphite Used in PVD and CVD Techniques

For Detailed TOC Click Here

