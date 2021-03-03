Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Solid State Drive (SSD) Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

A solid-state drive (SSD) is a type of nonvolatile storage media that stores persistent data on solid-state flash memory. SSD is faster, quieter, and generally preferable when available, as compared to the hard disk drives (HDD). With a larger capacity, faster speed, and friendlier price, SSD is expected to comprehensively replace HDD in the near future.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from Enterprise Segment to Augment the Market Growth

– The earliest SSDs for enterprises used SLC (single-level cell) NAND flash, which stores one bit per cell and offers the highest level of endurance and performance, with a typical lifecycle of 100,000 writes per cell.

– The improvements to NAND flash technology have enabled the enterprise SSD manufacturers to use lower-endurance NAND flash options, such as a multi-level cell (MLC), triple-level cell (TLC), 2D NAND and 3D NAND. Advantages of the lower-endurance forms of NAND flash include lower cost and higher capacity, which have spurred the market growth.

– Moreover, flash storage is at the core of the increase in enterprise data. Flash is increasingly becoming integral in helping both storage vendors and data center operators weather an IT landscape that is being reshaped by next-generation workloads.

North America Region Expected to Hold Significant Share

– According to Seagate Technology PLC, an American data storage company, in the near future, in the United States, cloud storage is expected to continue to grow, both by the desire to reduce latency by locating data closer to the consumer, as well as due to the regulatory and corporate mandates demanding data to be housed locally within different part of the regions. Thus the region is likely to witness significant demand for SSD storage devices.

– Moreover, the growth of 5G technology in the United States & Canada is expected to contribute to market demand. The FCC (Federal Communications Commission’s) Spectrum Frontiers Order has set the groundwork for the use of 5G technology in the United States by the end of 2020. Therefore, most of the small and large enterprise and cloud storage companies in the United States are accelerating the transition from hard disk drives (HDDs) to solid-state drives (SSDs) to be ready for 5G.

Detailed TOC of Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 High-End Cloud Computing Gaining Pace in Enterprises

5.2.2 Growing Adoption in Data Centers

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 High Cost and Smaller Life-time of Solid State Drives

5.4 Technology Snapshot

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Interface

6.1.1 Serial Advanced Technology Attachment (SATA)

6.1.2 Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI) Express

6.1.3 Other Interfaces

6.2 By End User

6.2.1 Enterprise

6.2.2 Client

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Intel Corporation

7.1.2 Samsung Group

7.1.3 Western Digital Corporation

7.1.4 Toshiba Corporation

7.1.5 Micron Technology, Inc.

7.1.6 SK Hynix Inc.

7.1.7 Kingston Technology Corporation

7.1.8 Lite-On Technology Corporation

7.1.9 Transcend Information Inc.

7.1.10 ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

7.1.11 Seagate Technology PLC

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

