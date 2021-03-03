Soil Fumigants Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Soil Fumigants Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Soil fumigant applications target soil-borne pests, including nematodes, fungi, bacteria, weed, and insects. Commonly used soil fumigants include methyl bromide, chloropicrin, methyl iodide, 1, 3-dichloropropene, dimethyl disulphide, dazomet, metam sodium, and metam potassium. Liquid agricultural fumigants have larger soil applications and form the largest agricultural fumigant segment, with respect to forms.

The food and agriculture organization (FAO) of the United Nations has predicted that the agricultural productivity is expected to rise by 70% by 2050, to meet the growing food demand, globally. The global population is increasing exponentially and every day, nearly 200 thousand people are contributing to the global food demand. According to the US Population Division, the world’s human population has increased nearly fourfold in the past 100 years and is projected to reach 9.2 billion by 2050. Supplying food to this growing population has become a global threat. Therefore, the need to control the crop diseases by application of soil fumigants has become a necessary step, globally. Owing to the infestation of pests, mites, rodents, and birds, around 1,300 million metric ton of food is estimated to be wasted every year, leading to increasing application of soil fumigants. The production of cereals is estimated to reach 3,009 million metric ton by 2050. However, the expected demand for agricultural crops is around 6,759 million metric ton by 2050. Thus, the demand for agricultural warehouses and associated products, like fumigants, is expected to increase in the coming years.

The Asia–Pacific region holds the market share of 25%, of soil fumigants, in the soil fumigants market. Most countries using methyl bromide have ratified the agreement on phase-out. However, some are yet to do so, the most significant one being China. In China, there has recently been a significantly increased use of the chemical, both for quarantine purposes and soil disinfestation. In Japan, each prefecture has its own program to develop and disseminate alternatives to methyl bromide, especially for vegetables. These programs, which vary depending on the crop, are based on pre-planting treatments. Due to the efforts of the stakeholders concerned, methyl bromide for soil fumigation is being gradually replaced by alternatives, thereby decreasing the use of methyl bromide in Japan.

Detailed TOC of Soil Fumigants Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Methyl Bromide

5.1.2 Chloropicrin

5.1.3 Methyl Iodide

5.1.4 Dimethyl Disulfide

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 Form

5.2.1 Solid

5.2.2 Liquid

5.2.3 Gaseous

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 ADAMA Agricultural Solution Ltd

6.3.2 AMVAC

6.3.3 BASF SE

6.3.4 Cytec Solvay Group

6.3.5 Degesch America Inc.

6.3.6 DowDupont Inc.

6.3.7 FMC Corporation

6.3.8 Fumigation Services

6.3.9 Ikeda Kogyo Co. Ltd

6.3.10 Industrial Fumigation Company

6.3.11 Isagro

6.3.12 Lanxess

6.3.13 Reddick Fumigants LLC

6.3.14 Syngenta AG

6.3.15 Trical Inc.

6.3.16 TriEst Ag Group Inc.

6.3.17 UPL Group

6.3.18 VFC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

