Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Detergents and Cleaners Likely to Boost the Demand for SLS

– Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) is used as an emulsifier in most of the personal care products which help in breaking the surface tension of water and separate different molecules from one another, which in turn, creates a foam or a lather on the skin. The concentration of SLS in cleaning products may vary from 1% to 30% depending on the manufacturer and the product.

– Increased focus on safe food storage, the need to disinfect household surfaces and hygienic garbage disposal are expected to drive the demand for SLS in the forecast period.

– Government campaigns like Swachh Bharat Mission in India which aim to increase awareness towards hygiene among people are expected to have a positive impact on the demand for detergents and cleaning products which in turn will boost the demand for SLS.

– The demand for laundry detergents is rapidly growing across the world owing to the growing prominence of e-commerce and the rising penetration of washing machines in developing economies.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region has dominated the global market share in 2018. China is currently the fastest growing laundry market in the world. In India, washing machine based laundry products have gained prominence owing to the changing retail landscape with wider availability of different products across brands. This growth in demand for detergents is expected to boost the demand for SLS. India’s beauty and personal care market is witnessing a steady growth in the recent past owing to increasing focus on grooming among people and increasing shelf space in retail stores and boutiques in India which are stocking cosmetics from around the world. This rise in the demand for personal care products is also expected to drive the growth in demand for SLS.

Detailed TOC of Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Detergents and Cleaners

4.1.2 Rapidly Growing Personal Care Industry in Asia-Pacific

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Toxic Effects of Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) on Human Health and Environment

4.2.2 Availability of Bio-based Alternatives

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Liquid

5.1.2 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Dry

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Detergents & Cleaners

5.2.2 Personal Care Products

5.2.3 Industrial Cleaners

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Acme-Hardesty Company

6.4.2 Alpha chemicals Pvt Ltd

6.4.3 Chemceed

6.4.4 Chemmax Chemical Co. Limited

6.4.5 Dongming Jujin Chemical Co.Ltd

6.4.6 Explicit Chemicals Pvt Ltd

6.4.7 Merck KGaA

6.4.8 Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp

6.4.9 BASF SE

6.4.10 Stepan company

6.4.11 Clariant

6.4.12 Solvay

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Application Footprint Across Various Industries

