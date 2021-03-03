Smoke Detector Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Smoke Detector Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Smoke detectors are employed to detect smoke in the surrounding environment, in case of a fire emergency the system can trigger alarms and activate safety systems. The systems come in different types depending on the use and environment used. These systems are really important and are being employed in many commercial and residential areas.

Key Market Trends:

Residential Applications to Drive the Demand for Smoke Detectors

– With increasing focus on safety across homes, smoke and fire detectors are increasingly being used.

– In the US, according to the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association), with 2,630 home fire deaths accounting for 77% of all civilian fire deaths, fire-safety initiatives targeted at the home remain the key to any reductions in the overall fire death toll.

– Moreover, fire system installations in the country increased in 2018 for the fourth time since 2012 with a 6% gain. Also, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) forecast a 10% growth in single-family construction in 2018.

– Moreover, the United Kingdom has also witnessed an increase in fire services over the past few years. Further, with the expansion of smart homes trend across the world, the demand for smoke and fire detectors has hiked. Thus, the installation of smoke detectors in the residential segment is expected to grow further.

North America Accounts for a Significant Market Share

– North America, with an average of 3,000 US citizens dying each year, due to fire accidents and almost two-thirds of home fire deaths occurring in homes without smoke detectors, has a prospect of installing smoke detectors throughout the region is growing.

– In addition to that, firefighters pay a high price for the terrible fire record as well. Roughly 100 firefighters die each year in the line of duty. Direct property losses due to fire reached almost USD 23 billion in 2017. Most of these losses and deaths can be prevented if strict measures are taken concerning home safety.

– As an entity of the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, the US Fire Administration (USFA) is dedicated in the prevention, preparedness, and response by providing national leadership to local fire and emergency services. They have laid out foundations and regulations for installing smoke detectors in new and existing homes throughout the United States.

Detailed TOC of Smoke Detector Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Concerns for Fire Safety

4.3.2 Implementation of Residential Safety Standards

4.3.3 Technological Advancements and Innovations in Sensor Technology

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost of Replacement of Traditional Smoke Detectors with Smart Smoke Detectors

4.4.2 Complications Regarding Installation of Smoke Detectors

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology Type

5.1.1 Ionization Smoke Detection Device

5.1.2 Photoelectric Smoke Detection Device

5.1.3 Duct Smoke Detection Devices

5.1.4 Beam Smoke Detection Device

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2 Residential

5.2.3 Transportation & Logistics

5.2.4 Oil & Gas

5.2.5 Other End user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Schneider Electric

6.1.2 Johnson Controls

6.1.3 Siemens AG

6.1.4 Honeywell International

6.1.5 Hitachi

6.1.6 Hochiki Corporation

6.1.7 Kidde Fire Safety

6.1.8 Tyco

6.1.9 Gentex Corporation

6.1.10 Mircom Group

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

