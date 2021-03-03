UV Curing Systems Market Worldwide: Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Future prospects by 2025

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “UV Curing System Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global UV curing system market is expected to reach US$ 2,409.8 Mn by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025.

By 2025, APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period globally.

Increasing demand for the UV LED curing system over the traditional lamp-based curing system is one of the major factors in the growth of the UV curing market. Furthermore, coatings and adhesives when exposed to traditional curing systems released volatile organic compounds which affected the health of the workers associated with the process as well as the environment. Therefore, strict government regulations were made in various countries regarding the emission of volatile organic compounds. Since, using UV LED as the curing method reduced the emission of the volatile compounds, therefore, the growth of the UV curing market using LED increased in the verticals driving the growth of the market. Geographically, the market is currently dominated by the Asia Pacific and Europe and the market will continue to be in favor of the Asia Pacific region, owing to a large number of manufacturing plants of automotive, electronics, and other sectors, and use of the UV curing system in different applications in the respected verticals.

The proposed UV Curing Systems Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics.

The UV Curing Systems Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny.

Furthermore, the UV Curing Systems Market full research study is designed on account of the fact that each segment is individually assessed and then collated to form the whole market, the study can be tailor-made to fit your exact requirements.

The Structure of The UV Curing Systems Market Report Can Be Categorized into the Following Sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Section 2: Key Takeaways

Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High-Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2027). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category are summed up to form the Global Market.

Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

The Prominent/Emerging Players In The UV Curing Systems Market Research Include:

Phoseon Technology Dymax Corporation Nordson Corporation Air Motion Systems Inc. Heraeus Noblelight America LLC American Ultraviolet Inc. Excelitas Technologies Corp. IST METZ GmbH Jenton International Ltd. Hanovia Limited

The UV Curing Systems Market Company Profiles are individually represented for all major participants and indices such as Financial Performance, Strategic Initiatives, Product Portfolio & Company Overview.

Increasing demand of UV LED-based curing over conventional curing methods

The demand for UV LED-based curing systems is increasing over the conventional curing systems which used mercury lamps. This is due to the reason that the UV LED-based curing systems provide better properties than the other type of curing systems such as better abrasion resistance, durability, elasticity, adhesion, and chemical resistance. The system also provides the better operational speed of the machine as well as faster drying of the product. The UV curing systems also reduces the emission of the volatile organic compounds (VOC) released during painting, coatings, inks, adhesives, and similar materials making it one of the main reason for the high adoption of UV cured coating systems in a wide variety of applications such as furniture, automotive, healthcare, electronics, and others. Thus, increasing demand for UV LED-based curing systems among various industries is bolstering the UV curing system market.

Increasing adoption in developing economies

As the economies are developing, the concerns regarding the environment and ongoing legislation to cut emissions of VOC are increasing. For instance, China has 109 companies in the curing market, including 37 that produce raw materials, 75 that manufacture UV curing systems, and 12 that supply UV lamps and equipment that are used as a raw material for the UV curing systems. The production value of raw materials, radiation-curable products, and UV lamps and equipment in China has increased more than 20% consecutively. Also, the adoption of UV curing is increasing in other developing countries as well such as India, Japan, and others. This increasing adoption will highly support the growth of the UV curing market in developing economies in the coming years.

Company Overview:

Company overview provides information about the location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the subtitle “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in the market are covered under the strategic initiatives section.

The UV Curing Systems Market research study is designed to keep in focus all the major countries. Although all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries that are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

