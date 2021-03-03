Smart Wearable Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Smart Wearable Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Wearable technology is an emerging trend that integrates electronics to the daily activities and fits into the changing lifestyles and can be worn on any part of the body. The market is divided based on product type, such as smartwatch, head-mounted display, smart clothing, ear worn, fitness trackers, body worn, camera, exoskeleton, and medical devices.

Key Market Trends:

Smartwatches to Hold the Major Share

– Owing to the increasing penetration rates of urbanization, the demand for aesthetically appealing advanced featured products with the ability to better serve the consumers’ daily requirements, such as time schedules, has driven the market for smartwatches, globally.

– Moreover, the huge millennial population has been adopting smartwatches, owing to the increased spending for their regular work hours tracking as well as luxury standards. According to the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), millennial expenditure is expected to increase across various major economies.

– In addition, the ongoing technological advancements by the companies are the primary factors stimulating the growth of smartwatches, as it is a completely technical product that requires constant research and development for differentiated features.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the smart wearable market during the forecast period. The growing electronics industry coupled with a rapid rise in the disposable income in the region is driving the smart wearable market.

– In China, the wearables market has taken on a different shape fuelled partly by the purchases of growing affluent consumers. The presences of vendors, such as Xiaomi and Huawei among others add to the growth of the Chinese smart wearables market.

– Moreover, the demand for fitness trackers in the region is expected to rise, owing to an increase in the population rate, advancement in technology, and stable economic growth. Fitness trackers are widely accepted by Chinese customers, owing to a rise in awareness toward fitness among the people in the country.

Detailed TOC of Smart Wearable Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Incremental Technological Advancements Aiding the Market Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Data Privacy Concerns Challenge the Market Growth

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Product

6.1.1 Smartwatches

6.1.2 Head Mounted Displays

6.1.3 Smart Clothing

6.1.4 Ear Worn

6.1.5 Fitness Trackers

6.1.6 Body Worn Camera

6.1.7 Exoskeleton

6.1.8 Medical Devices

6.2 Geography

6.2.1 North America

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2.4 Latin America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Apple Inc.

7.1.2 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

7.1.3 Garmin Ltd

7.1.4 Fitbit Inc.

7.1.5 Fossil Group Inc.

7.1.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

7.1.7 Sony Corporation

7.1.8 Microsoft Corporation

7.1.9 Bragi GmbH

7.1.10 Nuheara Limited

7.1.11 Omron Healthcare Inc.

7.1.12 Huami Corporation

7.1.13 Withings

7.1.14 Medtronic PLC

7.1.15 AIQ Smart Clothing Inc.

7.1.16 Sensoria Inc.

7.1.17 GoPro Inc.

7.1.18 Transcend Information Inc.

7.1.19 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

7.1.20 Cyberdyne Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

