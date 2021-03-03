Smart Weapons Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Smart Weapons Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The smart weapons market study includes weapons, missiles, and ammunition that are in development and production, for their use in the military sector. Based on the product, the market is segmented into missiles, and ammunition and other products. The missiles segment includes various surface-to-air missiles, air-to-ground missiles, anti-tank rockets, air-to-air rockets, air-to-surface rockets, and anti-submarine rockets. The ammunition and other product segment includes smart bullets, precision artillery ammunitions, electromagnetic pulse weapons, sensor fused weapons, and smart bombs.

Key Market Trends:

The Ammunitions and Other Products Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The ammunitions and other products segment of the market studied is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the development of advanced electro-optical precision integration kits, and sensor fused weapons. Rafael unveiled FireFly, miniature loitering ammunition that can be used by dismounted soldiers and EPIK (Electro-optical Precision Integration Kit) for providing precision guidance to surface-to-surface multiple-launch rocket systems in June 2018. Similarly, German Ministry of Defense awarded Gesellschaft für Intelligente Wirksysteme mbH (GIWS) initial contract to restart the serial production of the SMArt 155 ammunition (Sensor-fuzed Munition for Artillery 155 mm) that was previously stopped in 2006. The phase 1 contract was awarded in December 2017 and the serial production of the ammunition is planned from 2024.

The North America Region is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The North America region currently has the highest market share and is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the increasing defense budget and government support, as well as continuous development and procurement of modern warfare equipment, includes smart weapons, smart textiles, and advanced armament. The US Army placed an order BONUS, a 155-millimeter heat-seeking anti-tank shell, from BAE Systems Bofors and Nexter Systems. Similarly, the US Navy signed a contract worth approximately USD 600 million to provide advanced precision kill weapon system (APKWS) laser-guided rockets. This contract was provided in October 2016 to meet the needs of the US Air Force, US Army, US Navy, US Marine Corps, and to the allied nations.

Detailed TOC of Smart Weapons Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Missiles

5.1.2 Ammunitions and Other Products

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 Satellite Guidance

5.2.2 Radar Guidance

5.2.3 Infrared Guidance

5.2.4 Laser Guidance

5.3 Platform

5.3.1 Land

5.3.2 Sea

5.3.3 Air

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 UK

5.4.2.2 France

5.4.2.3 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 General Dynamics Corporation

6.4.2 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

6.4.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.5 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

6.4.6 Rheinmetall AG

6.4.7 The Boeing Company

6.4.8 MBDA

6.4.9 L3 Technologies Inc.

6.4.10 BAE Systems PLC

6.4.11 Raytheon Company

6.4.12 Safran*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

