Smart Sensors Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

A smart sensor is a device that takes input from the physical environment and uses built-in compute resources to perform predefined functions upon detection of specific input and then process data before passing it on.

Key Market Trends:

Temperature Sensors to Witness High Growth

– A smart temperature sensor is an integrated system consisting of a temperature sensor, bias circuitry, and an analog-to-digital converter(ADC). A temperature sensor measures heat to ensure that a process stays within a specific range, providing safe usage of the application or meeting a necessary condition when dealing with extreme heat, hazards, or inaccessible measuring points.

– The demand for reliable, high-performance and low-cost sensors is increasing, thereby leading to the development of new technologies, such as microtechnology and nanotechnology.

– The low cost, small size, and ease of use have led the sensors to have widespread utilization in various industries, such as automobile, residential, medical, environmental, food processing, and chemical.

– Temperature sensor finds its primary usage in smart thermostats which is a smart home device. The overall demand for smart homes is forecasted to grow rapidly, owing to strong consumer interest, incremental technological innovations, and greater accessibility.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North America is expected to dominate the smart sensors market during the forecasted period, owing to the growing demand for IoT and Smart homes.

– Smart sensors, such as the ones deployed for location, temperature, and humidity sensing, are essential components to build a smart city, wherein the United States is continuously enhancing automation and incorporating digital innovation.

– Based on different metrics, including LED streetlights, renewable energy, smart meters, and smart parking, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles are the smartest cities in the country.

– In 2017, the local government in Chicago was aiming to replace 270,000 street lights with energy efficient related products, which are expected to propel the growth of the smart sensor market over the forecast period in the country.

– In addition, Florida, Michigan, and Miami are likely to have the most extensive deployment of V2X technology (vehicle to everything) in 2018, requiring smart sensors to establish a communication between vehicles, thereby, propelling the usage of the product.

Detailed TOC of Smart Sensors Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Energy Efficiency and Saving

4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics Products

4.3.3 Higher Demand for Smart Sensors in the Healthcare and Automotive Industries

4.3.4 Technology Advancements in Miniaturization and Wireless Capabilities

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Relatively High Deployment Costs

4.4.2 Complex Design compared to Traditional Sensors

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Flow Sensor

5.1.2 Humidity Sensor

5.1.3 Position Sensor

5.1.4 Pressure Sensor

5.1.5 Temperature Sensor

5.1.6 Other Types

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 MEMS

5.2.2 CMOS

5.2.3 Optical Spectroscopy

5.2.4 Other Technologies

5.3 By Component

5.3.1 Analog-to-Digital Converter

5.3.2 Digital-to-Analog Converter

5.3.3 Amplifier

5.3.4 Other components

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.4.2 Automotive & Transportation

5.4.3 Healthcare

5.4.4 Industrial Automation

5.4.5 Building Automation

5.4.6 Consumer Electronics

5.4.7 Other Applications

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Ltd.

6.1.2 Honeywell International

6.1.3 Eaton Corporation

6.1.4 Analog Devices Inc.

6.1.5 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.6 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

6.1.7 ST Microelectronics

6.1.8 Siemens AG

6.1.9 TE Connectivity Ltd

6.1.10 Legrand Inc.

6.1.11 General Electric

6.1.12 Vishay Technology Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

