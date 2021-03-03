Smart Factory Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Smart Factory Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

A smart factory is an environment where machines and equipment are able to improve processes through automation and self-optimization. The benefits also extend beyond the physical production of goods and into functions like planning, supply chain logistics, and even product development.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Smart Factory Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Smart Factory Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Smart Factory Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Smart Factory Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Smart Factory Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Industrial Robots to Witness the Highest growth

– Industrial robots are a very important part of the manufacturing industry. Robots have evolved with many technological advancements which include vision recognition, skill learning, failure prediction, utilizing AI, man-machine-collaboration.

– Robotic installation in the US has increased to a new peak. The driver for this growth in manufacturing industries has been the ongoing trend to automate production in order to strengthen the US industries in both domestic and global markets.

– The automobile manufacturing industry is the largest adopter of robots globally with a share of 33% of the total supply in 2017 according to the international federation of robotics. The manufacturing of passenger cars has become more complex over the past ten years, a substantial proportion of the production processes requires an automation solution using robots.

– Moreover, the ever-rising demand for electronic products and the need for batteries, chips, and displays are also a driving factor for the market as it requires an automated production process. Hence, as the need to automate production process increases, the demand for the industrial robots that can handle very small parts at high speeds, with very high degrees of precision, enabling manufacturers to ensure quality with optimized production costs is also increasing.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– North America is on the verge of the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0), wherein, data is being used on a large scale for manufacturing products, by integrating the data with a wide variety of manufacturing systems, throughout the supply chain.

– The United States accounts for the largest share in the North American market. This dominance is buoyed by smart manufacturing initiatives such as the Smart Manufacturing Leadership Coalition (SMLC), that drives and facilitate the broad adoption of manufacturing intelligence and automation.

– The growth of the automotive and oil and gas industry in North America is also driving the demand for the smart factory market. The United States is also one of the largest automotive markets in the world and is home to over 13 major auto manufacturers.

– The automotive manufacturing sector has been one of the largest revenue generators for the country, in the manufacturing sector. In addition, the US oil production is an area of interest, with a fall in the oil prices. The shale boom is considered as one of the most important energy developments, during the past decade.

Target Audience of Smart Factory Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Smart Factory Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Smart Factory market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Smart Factory market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Smart Factory market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Smart Factory market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Smart Factory market studied.

Detailed TOC of Smart Factory Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) In Industrial Sector

4.3.2 Industry Digitization and End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility

4.3.3 Rising Demand For Energy Efficiency

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Huge Capital Investments for Transformations

4.4.2 Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Machine Vision Systems

6.1.1.1 Cameras

6.1.1.2 Processors

6.1.1.3 Software

6.1.1.4 Enclosures

6.1.1.5 Frame Grabbers

6.1.1.6 Integration Services

6.1.1.7 Lighting

6.1.2 Industrial Robotics

6.1.2.1 Articulated Robots

6.1.2.2 Cartesian Robots

6.1.2.3 Cylindrical Robots

6.1.2.4 SCARA Robots

6.1.2.5 Parallel Robots

6.1.2.6 Collaborative Industry Robots

6.1.3 Control Devices

6.1.3.1 Relays and Switches

6.1.3.2 Servo Motors and Drives

6.1.4 Sensors

6.1.5 Communication Technologies

6.1.5.1 Wired

6.1.5.2 Wireless

6.1.6 Other Types

6.2 By Technology

6.2.1 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

6.2.2 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

6.2.3 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

6.2.4 Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

6.2.5 Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

6.2.6 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

6.2.7 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

6.2.8 Other Technologies

6.3 By End-user Vertical

6.3.1 Automotive

6.3.2 Semiconductors

6.3.3 Oil & Gas

6.3.4 Chemical & Petrochemical

6.3.5 Pharmaceutical

6.3.6 Aerospace & Defense

6.3.7 Food & Beverage

6.3.8 Mining

6.3.9 Other End-user Vertical

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 United States

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 Germany

6.4.2.2 United Kingdom

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 Japan

6.4.3.3 India

6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.4.1 Brazil

6.4.4.2 Argentina

6.4.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.5.2 UAE

6.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Group

7.1.2 Cognex Corporation

7.1.3 Siemens AG

7.1.4 Schnieder Electric SE

7.1.5 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

7.1.6 Swisslog Holding Ag (Kuka AG)

7.1.7 Rockwell Automation Inc.

7.1.8 Honeywell International Inc.

7.1.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.1.10 Atos SE

7.1.11 Johnson Controls Inc.

7.1.12 Emerson Electric Company

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

