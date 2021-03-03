Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Smart fabrics are advanced textiles incorporated with electronic technologies offering added value to the wearer. The smart fabrics are used in the fashion industry because of their ability to light up and change color.

Key Market Trends:

Adoption of Wearable Devices to Drive the Market Growth

– Connected wearable devices are rapidly evolving across the globe, as a growing trend to move data analysis and communication from the smartphone, directly to the body. Technologists are increasingly using a combination of sensors, machine learning, and Big Data analytics, to provide consumers more data about their bodies and lives than ever before. This emerging field of electronic products will have a dramatic impact on human-computer interaction.

– Wearable technology has always been concerned with computer academia and industry. For example, international technological giants, such as Google and Apple, have drastically increased their investments on wearable technology, extending into the fashion design field.

– For instance, Nike and Google together launched a new gym shoe that can track real-time footprints of a user from Google Earth. Wearing this pair of shoes can check movement routes at any time, and gather massive motion data which can be used for analysis.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– Due to the ever-growing electronics market in this region, the North American region currently is the leading player in the global smart fabrics in fashion and entertainment market.

– North America leads the smart fabrics market, as it is exhibiting responsiveness in a controlled manner, amid changing environments. The rising preference for automated and high-end machines and gadgets by modern customers is driving the demand for piezoelectric devices in this region.

– The presence of highly informed and enthusiastic consumers in the region, further helps the major manufacturers to release a range of innovative and experimental products into the market.

– Moreover, with the presence of leading market players, such as Du Pont, Textronics Inc., and Sensoria Inc. in the United States, it contributes significantly to the development of the market studied.

Detailed TOC of Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Miniaturization of Electronic Components Influencing the Growth of the Market

4.3.2 Increasing Use of Wearable Electronics Fueling the Progression of Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment

4.3.3 Rapid Growth of Low-cost Smart Wireless Sensor Networks

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Very High Implementation Costs

4.5 Value Chain Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Product

5.1.1 Passive Smart Textiles

5.1.2 Active Smart Textiles

5.1.3 Ultra Smart Textiles

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Color Changing

5.2.2 Light Emitting

5.2.3 Temperature Changing

5.2.4 Other Materials

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AIQ Smart Clothing Inc.

6.1.2 E L Du Pont De Nemours and Company

6.1.3 Clothing Plus Ltd

6.1.4 Gentherm Incorporated

6.1.5 Interactive Wear AG

6.1.6 Outlast Technologies LLC

6.1.7 Schoeller Technologies AG.

6.1.8 Sensoria Inc.

6.1.9 Textronics Inc.

6.1.10 Intelligent Textiles Limited

6.1.11 Bebop Sensors Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

