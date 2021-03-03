Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Smart fabrics are made by incorporating smart materials, conductive polymers, encapsulated phase change materials, shape memory polymers, electronic sensors, and communication equipment. These materials interact according to their designed feature with the stimuli in their environment.

Key Market Trends:

Miniaturisation of Electronic Components is Expected to Drive the Market

– With the ongoing technological advancements in nano-technology and micro-fabrication technologies, the miniaturization has been enabled in various electronic components, which is making components like smart sensors small and cost-effective, which is driving the smart fabrics for sports and fitness.

– The 3-D printing production processes and production of nano-materials by Nano Dimension solutions have the potential to resolve any production challenges and will also help create an efficient production technology for smart fabrics.

– There are several firms that manufacture numerous wearable technology gadgets, from Fitbit’s fitness trackers (bands), Nike’s FuelBand to other major Sports brand watches, to meet the Sports and Fitness requirements.

– The emerging new segment of wearable devices called the E-textile or Smart fabrics have changed the way these devices are being worn now. Smart fabrics incorporate biometric sensors, minicomputers, circuits or metallic yarns for different functionality. These fabrics can be customized accordingly to meet almost all the requirements of a sports athlete or any fitness buff.

North America to be the Prime Market for the Adoption of Smart Fabrics in Sports and Fitness Segment

– The increasing R&D activities and the rising adoption of modernized electronic wearables are the major factors that are supporting the growth of the smart fabrics in this region. With the presence of several major players and the rising technological advancements, the market is expected to witness strong growth for the next few years.

– The United States is expected to witness strong growth in Smart Fabrics in Sports and Fitness Market. Considering the Sports and Fitness end users, these fabrics have features of being modified as per the user’s needs.

– These fabrics are water resistant up to a certain limit and can also measure the chemical composition of the user’s body, continuously monitor heart rate, and also, keep a track of the physical activities done as well as the local environment.

– Further, various sports organizations in the United States have significantly invested in the advancement and development of smart fabrics that are to be incorporated with lightweight sensors, color-changing materials, and other features.

Detailed TOC of Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rapid Growth of Low-Cost Smart Wireless Sensor Networks

4.3.2 Miniaturisation of Electronic Components

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Slow Penetration Rate in Developing Countries

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Product Type

6.1.1 Ultra Smart Fabrics

6.1.2 Active Smart Fabrics

6.1.3 Passive Smart Fabrics

6.2 By Function

6.2.1 Energy Harvesting

6.2.2 Sensing

6.2.3 Thermoelectricity

6.2.4 Luminescent

6.2.5 Other Functions

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Rest of the World

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 AiQ

7.1.2 Eeonyx Corporation

7.1.3 Interactive Wear AG

7.1.4 Koninklijke Ten Cate nv

7.1.5 Performance Fibers

7.1.6 Nike, Inc.

7.1.7 Schoeller Textil AG

7.1.8 Textronics

7.1.9 Novanex

7.1.10 Marktek, Inc.

7.1.11 Adidas AG

7.1.12 Toray Industries

7.1.13 Smartex s.r.l.

7.1.14 Ohmatex ApS

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

