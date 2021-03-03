Silica Sand Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Silica Sand Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Silica Sand market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Glass Manufacturing Industry

– The glass manufacturing industry was one of the largest end-user industries of the global silica sand market in 2018.

– Silica sand is an inevitable part of the glass manufacturing industry and accounts for more than 50% of the entire raw materials being used in glass manufacturing. The material finds usage in an array of glass materials being produced, including containers, flat and specialty glass, and fiberglass.

– The container sub-segment accounted for the largest consumption in the glass manufacturing application segment in 2018 and was followed by the flat glass and the fiber glass sub-segments.

– The market in this application segment is expected to benefit heavily from the increasing demand for flat glass and fiber glass from the rapidly growing automotive and construction sectors in the emerging economies in Asia, especially India and China.

– Moreover, the use of specialty glass in the reputable electronics sector in developed countries, like South Korea and Japan, is expected to further aid the growth of the glass manufacturing industry, which in turn, may increase the demand for silica sand in the region.

– All the aforementioned factors is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the largest consumer of silica sand, driven by the consumption from China and India. The Indian Ministry of Mines has classified sand as a minor mineral, along with marble, clay, and others. The minor minerals accounts for about 12% of the total mining industry in India. Silica sand in India is used for various applications, such as glass formation in foundries, chemical production, construction, paints, etc. India is one of the major countries in the global construction market, both in terms of revenue and market growth potential. India represents the tenth-largest economy in the world and the third-largest, in terms of purchasing power parity. India projected a GDP growth rate of 7.3% for the year 2019. This has led to an increase in the demand for commercial buildings, shopping malls, arenas, high-rise buildings, and hotels, in turn, boosting the demand for silica sand in India. India’s silica sand market is expected to increase at a healthy growth rate, because of the growing construction and foundry industry.

Detailed TOC of Silica Sand Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Consistent Economic Growth Leading to Increase in Construction

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Foundry Industry

4.1.3 Growing Demand from the Glass Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Illegal Mining of Sand

4.2.2 Development of Sand-free Construction Products

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-user Industry

5.1.1 Glass Manufacturing

5.1.2 Foundry

5.1.3 Chemical Production

5.1.4 Construction

5.1.5 Paints & Coatings

5.1.6 Ceramics & Refractories

5.1.7 Filtration

5.1.8 Oil & Gas

5.1.9 Other End-user Industries

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material (Group) Co. Ltd

6.4.2 Fairmount Santrol

6.4.3 Mitsubishi Corporation

6.4.4 PUM Group

6.4.5 Tochu Corporation

6.4.6 JFE Mineral Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Sibelco

6.4.8 U.S. Silica

6.4.9 Xinyi Golden Ruite Quartz Materials Co. Ltd

6.4.10 Badger Mining Corporation

6.4.11 Emerge Energy Services

6.4.12 Pioneer Natural Resources Company

6.4.13 Euroquarz GmbH

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Shale Gas Production Activities

7.2 Other Opportunities

