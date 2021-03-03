Service Robotics Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Service Robotics Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Service robots are used to help human beings for the jobs that are performed repetitive, distant, dull or is dangerous. These robots are mostly autonomous and are operated by a built-in control system which also has a manual override system. The market is broadly segmented into professional and personal robots.

Key Market Trends:

Professional Use of Robots to Account for a Crucial Share in the Market

– Professional robots consist of field robots, defense and security robots, medical assisting robots (MAR), UAV drones, public assistant robots, electrical industry robots, and robots for construction purposes.

– The construction industry has adopted service robots to overcome challenges like heavy labor cost, labor shortage, and labor accidents. It also helps in constructing more reliable buildings since there is less chance of human errors. Technologies like, 3D printing robots and demolition robots are further acts as a catalyst in the adoption of robots in the construction sector.

– Exoskeleton robots are used as public relation robots. Most public relation robots are used to assist customers in finding an item or completing a task. These robots are being deployed in the retail sector, to guide customers around a store, as well as in the hospitality industry, in banks, shopping malls, family entertainment centers, and more.

– The medical and healthcare industry uses services robots as diagnostic systems, robot-assisted surgery or therapy, rehabilitation systems, and other medical robots.

Asia-Pacific to Register a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest growing regions across the world. It also holds the largest market over the forecast period, owing to the significant adoption of service robots in China, Japan, and India, among others.

– Regional governments are also a major factor for the development of a regional robotics market. For instance, India plans to invest in military robotics, and the country is preparing for deploying advanced robotic soldier by 2023. Also, a New Delhi-based company is building robots for the Indian Army.

– The Chinese government has ambitious plans for the country’s robotics industry. The government has listed the robotics industry, along with AI and automation, as one of the priority sectors for high-end development, to push forward the transformation and up gradation of the manufacturing industry. This push is expected to raise the global market share of Chinese-made robots.

– Further, financial services companies in Asia are looking to streamline costs to boost dividends to shareholders, maintain profitability, and have a new tool at their disposal that also appeals to customers, e.g. service robots. For instance, HDFC, one of the largest Indian private banks, is looking to unveil a service robot, which will assist customers with everyday tasks, like transferring or withdrawing money or just finding the relevant department to get their task done. The robot is expected to be a part of the bank’s Project AI program.

Detailed TOC of Service Robotics Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Automated Solutions from Dynamic Industries

4.3.2 Stringent Government Policies and Regulations for Employees and Machinery Safety

4.3.3 Increasing Demand for Professional Robots in Healthcare

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Costs Challenge the Market Growth

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Professional

5.1.2 Personal

5.2 By Professional Robots – End-user Industry

5.2.1 Logistics

5.2.2 Military and Defense

5.2.3 Medical and Healthcare

5.2.4 Public Relations

5.2.5 Construction

5.2.6 Agriculture

5.3 By Personal Robots – End-user Industry

5.3.1 Household

5.3.2 Entertainment

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Honda Motor Co. Ltd

6.1.2 Daifuku Co. Ltd

6.1.3 Dematic Corp.

6.1.4 Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA)

6.1.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.1.6 Seegrid Corporation

6.1.7 Murata Machinery Ltd

6.1.8 Omron Adept Technology, Inc.

6.1.9 Bastian Solutions Inc.

6.1.10 JBT Corporation

6.1.11 SSI Schaefer AG

6.1.12 Grenzebach GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.13 Smith & Nephew PLC

6.1.14 Stryker Corp.

6.1.15 Intuitive Surgical Inc.

6.1.16 Knightscope Inc.

6.1.17 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd

6.1.18 Kollmorgen Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

