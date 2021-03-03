Semiconductor Packaging Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Semiconductor Packaging Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Semiconductor packaging is a casing containing one or more discrete semiconductor devices or integrated circuits made up metal, plastic, glass, or ceramic casing. Packaging must protect an electronic system from cooling, radio frequency noise emission, mechanical damage, and electrostatic discharge.

Key Market Trends:

High Adoption Rate in Consumer Electronics Segment to Augment the Market Growth

– The electronics market constantly demands higher power dissipation, faster speeds, and higher pin counts, along with smaller footprints and lower profiles. The miniaturization and integration of semiconductors have given rise to smaller, lighter, and more portable devices, like tablets, smartphones, and the emerging IoT devices.

– Each new iteration of consumer electronics products is smarter, lighter, and more energy efficient than its predecessors. This advantage creates huge expectations among customers for the next iteration, which is a significant selling point for the producers of consumer electronics.

– In addition to this, smartphones are one of the most significant contributors to semiconductor consumption in the consumer electronics segment. In recent years, the United States has witnessed consistent growth in smartphone sales. With this trend likely to continue, it is poised to drive the semiconductor demand, in turn, augmenting the packaging market growth.

North America Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– Countries in the region, such as the United States lead the world in manufacturing, design, and research in the semiconductor industry. The United States is also the frontrunner in semiconductor packaging innovation, boasting of 80 wafer fabrication plants spread across 19 states. Apart from this, investments in the country by major players are set to fuel the semiconductor packaging market.

– For instance, Intel Corporation in 2017 had planned to invest more than USD 7 billion to complete Fab 42, a semiconductor factory, which is expected to be ready in 3-4 years.

– Apart from this, the United States is home to some of the major automotive players in the world, which are investing in the electric car segment. This is set to augment the demand for semiconductors in the automotive industry significantly. In turn, it is driving the semiconductor packaging market.

– For instance, Toyota in 2018 announced CAD 1.4 billion in two factories in central Canada where it plans to build its largest hybrid hub in North America. The government is expected to support the investment with CAD 110 million in Cambridge and Woodstock.

