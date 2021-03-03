Security Information & Event Management Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Security Information & Event Management Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Security information and event management is a sophisticated technology, which includes mobile devices, cloud, and third-party threat intelligence in addition to the traditional sources such as endpoints, firewalls, system logs, and directory services. It is based on real-time analysis of security alerts which are generated in organisations IT network applications and infrastructure.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– SIEM solutions are used to protect banks against frauds. They offer invaluable visibility into ATM networks. Banking and financial services are the most critical sectors for fraudulent activities from both inside and outside, breaking all the breach records in comparison to other industries.

– For instance, crucial financial institution of Russia Ural FD Bank along with Jet Infosystems has established a security information and event management system based on HP ArcSight. The bank has acquired a reliable and convenient instrument that can promptly identify and investigate information security breaches. This resulted in dropping the turnaround time for incident response and investigation by 80%.

– According to a post on IBM’s Security Intelligence Blog, SIEM tools receive logs from ATM endpoints, controlling network server and employ correlation rules to help security analysts monitor things such as entries into the network, software integrity and antivirus feeds. This helps to deliver a comprehensive overview of the ATM network security posture at any moment.

North America to Hold Largest Market Share

North America is expected to retain its position as the largest market for security information and event management solutions, over the forecast period. Due to the large scale migration of blue-chip companies, North America has been witnessing huge technological growth in recent times.

The technological evolution has led to the evolution of sophisticated threats and cyber-attacks in this region. The organizations are also becoming very cautious regarding the security breaches into their private networks which may lead to a huge loss for them. This security concern has increased the deployment of SIEM solutions for efficiently dealing with the constant security breaches.

SIEM enables organizations to minimize their security budget. The organizations belonging to this region always demand innovative and advanced technologies. SIEM not only helps them to detect and manage real-time threats and breaches but also enables them to analyze a large amount of information in a short span of time. SIEM providers in this region are coming up with advanced and ultramodern solutions due to the increasing technological growth.

According to Deccan Herald, IT Technological giant Wipro has invested in US-based cybersecurity company Vectra Networks and fraud prevention firm Emailage Corporation in order to establish cyber defense platform. Wipro has also invested USD 8.83 million in application security company Denim Group.

Detailed TOC of Security Information & Event Management Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rise In Security Concerns

5.1.2 Growing Adoption Of BYOD

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost Of Deployment And Scalability

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Deployment

6.1.1 On-Premise

6.1.2 Cloud

6.2 By Organisation Type

6.2.1 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

6.2.2 Large Enterprises

6.3 By End-user Industry

6.3.1 Retail

6.3.2 BFSI

6.3.3 Manufacturing

6.3.4 Government

6.3.5 Healthcare

6.3.6 Other End-users

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 US

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 Germany

6.4.2.2 UK

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 Japan

6.4.3.3 India

6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.4.1 Brazil

6.4.4.2 Argentina

6.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6.4.5.1 UAE

6.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 IBM Corporation

7.1.2 Splunk Inc.

7.1.3 Fortinet Inc.

7.1.4 LogRhythm Inc.

7.1.5 McAfee LLC

7.1.6 Micro Focus International plc

7.1.7 RSA Security LLC (Dell Technologies)

7.1.8 Rapid7 Inc.

7.1.9 Exabeam Inc.

7.1.10 Securonix Inc.

7.1.11 AlienVault Inc.

7.1.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

