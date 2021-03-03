Sealants Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Sealants Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Sealants market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Accelerating Building & Construction Industry

– Sealants, owing to their characteristics and physical properties (such as, good cohesion, adhesion, elasticity, high cohesive strength, flexibility, high elastic modulus of substrate, resistance to thermal expansion, environmental resistance to UV light, corrosion, salt water, rain, and other weathering conditions) have extensive use in the construction industry. Sealants are mainly used to seal the joints and gaps between substrates; hence, they are critical components of the construction industry. The chief purpose of sealants is to avoid air, water, and other elements from exiting or entering the structure.

– The pace of growth of the global construction industry stabilized in 2018. However, it is expected to increase during the coming years in regions like the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Construction is likely to be one of the most dynamic industrial sectors in the next 15 years and is utterly crucial to the evolution of prosperous societies around the world. The volume of construction output is expected to grow by 85%, to USD 15.5 trillion, globally, by 2030, with three countries, China, the United States, and India, leading the way and accounting for 57% of all global growth.

– Longer-term demand is expected to be evinced across all regions, but with particular strength in South America and Asia, where major construction and infrastructure improvement projects are planned. In Europe, the construction industry is stabilized; however, it is not expected to continue to decelerate.

– All such aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand from building and construction sector during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2018 with the largest consumption taking place in countries such as China and India.

– India is a growing economy and holds great potential for future market opportunities. Despite the unfavorable global economic issues, robust urban consumption and increase in public investment have guided growth in the Indian economy. Industrial production, as well as the automotive, electrical & electronics, and manufacturing sectors have seen increased growth, with commercial, and government investments, as well as FDI involvement, driving the market for sealants in India.

– The major manufacturers of sealant in India are Arkema (Bostik), Ashland Inc., Henkel Ag & Co. KGaA, and 3M, among others. End-user industries, such as the automotive, construction, and manufacturing industries, as well as the packaging industry, have seen increased growth with private and government investments, as well as FDI involvement, boosting the market for sealants at a larger scale in India.

– The Chinese construction sector is expected to grow by 5.9% in 2019. In China, as well as the global economy, was negatively impacted by the ongoing trade disputes. Local authorities resorted to increasing public investment in the infrastructure sector.

– All such aforementioned factors are expected to increase the usage of sealants in the Asia-pacific region over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Sealants Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Popularity of Dental and Surgical Sealants

4.1.2 Dynamic Economic Development in Asia-Pacific

4.1.3 Accelerating Demand from the Automotive & Aerospace Industries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding VOC Emissions

4.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

4.2.3 Declining Construction Output in BRICS Nations

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Raw Material Analysis

4.6 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Silicone

5.1.2 Polyurethane

5.1.3 Acrylic

5.1.4 Polyvinyl Acetate

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Building and Construction

5.2.2 Transportation

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M Company

6.4.2 Adco (Uk) Limited

6.4.3 Alfa International Corporation

6.4.4 Arkema Group (Bostik Sa)

6.4.5 Avery Dennison Corporation

6.4.6 Benson Polymers

6.4.7 Buhnen

6.4.8 DowDuPont

6.4.9 Drytac

6.4.10 Franklin International

6.4.11 H.B. Fuller

6.4.12 Henkel & Co.

6.4.13 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.14 Hexion Inc.

6.4.15 Huntsman Corp.

6.4.16 ITW Polymers Sealants North America

6.4.17 Jowat Se

6.4.18 Lord Corporation

6.4.19 Mactac

6.4.20 Mapei Spa

6.4.21 Paramelt B.V

6.4.22 Parex Group

6.4.23 Royal Adhesives & Sealants

6.4.24 Rpm International

6.4.25 Sika AG

6.4.26 Tesa SE

6.4.27 Wacker Chemie AG

6.4.28 Yokohama Industries

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increase in Demand for Automatic Valves

