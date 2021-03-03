Wireless Router Market Latest Advancements And Industry Outlook to 2025

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Wireless Router Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global wireless routers market is expected to reach US$ 16.1 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

In 2016, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of little less than two-fifths of the total market share, followed by Asia-Pacific.

Considerable acceleration for the demand for wireless routers owing to the continuing trend toward automation and sustained advanced technical improvements in the wireless router is majorly driving the market for smart infrastructure. North America is the world’s largest market for wireless router market owing to the presence of a large number of industries as well as the growing adoption of smart home equipment.

The proposed Wireless Router Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics.

The Wireless Router Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny.

Furthermore, the Wireless Router Market full research study is designed on account of the fact that each segment is individually assessed and then collated to form the whole market, the study can be tailor-made to fit your exact requirements.

The Structure of The Wireless Router Market Report Can Be Categorized into the Following Sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Section 2: Key Takeaways

Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High-Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2027). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category are summed up to form the Global Market.

Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

The Prominent/Emerging Players In The Wireless Router Market Research Include:

1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

2. Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co. Ltd.

3. TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

4. Belkin International, Inc.

5. D-Link Corporation

6. Edimax Technology Co., Ltd.

7. Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd.

8. Netgear Inc

9. Xiaomi

10. ASUSTeK Computer Inc

The Wireless Router Market Company Profiles are individually represented for all major participants and indices such as Financial Performance, Strategic Initiatives, Product Portfolio & Company Overview.

The surge in demand for high-speed internet connections

Economic affordability and availability of smartphones, bolstering demand for internet access, reduced technology cost per MB data, and lack of fixed-line access in certain developing markets are some of the factors cumulatively, driving mobile broadband connectivity globally. Furthermore, according to a study from industry giant Google, Inc. nearly 93% of smartphone users majorly use their smart devices while at home. Thus, owing to the increasing penetration of mobile broadband, the traction among industry players is growing, leading to a rapid technological expansion in the market. This expansion in the mobile broadband market is expected to optimistically impact the year-on-year growth of the wireless routers market. The graph below shows that until 2017 the mobile broadband subscriptions have grown at the CAGR of 35%, and in coming years also the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate. Hence, looking at the growth rate it can be clearly derived that in coming years the demand for wireless routers will continue to snowball, fetching noteworthy profit share globally. Subsequently, driving the growth of the wireless router market in the coming years.

Government initiative towards the promotion of wireless network solutions

Government all over the globe has been significantly investing in the development of network infrastructures that includes the smart city. The supportive finance policies designed by governments are likely to result in enhancing markets for information technology solutions and telecommunication equipment markets, further paving the growth opportunity for wireless routers markets. The Asia Pacific region has been witnesses putting several efforts and capital for enhancement of its broadband services. For instance, the ‘Development of Digital Convergence Program’ by Taiwan was initiated in order to secure a broadband network with an average speed of 100 Mb/s for the promotion of convergence of telecommunication services. In addition, the Chinese Government’s use of the “broadband China” national strategy had stimulated the network equipment manufacturing industry including wireless routers. The policies introduced by the government are anticipated to boost their broadband initiatives just as the ultra-high-speed broadband network NGNBN (Next-Generation High-Speed Broadband Network) based in Singapore, which aims to shoot up the deployment and development of innovative interactive digital services to a number of use-case scenarios, including home use. Thus, the increase in the government’s initiative towards facilitating the adoption of wireless communications is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the wireless router market players in the coming years.

