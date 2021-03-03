Satellite Based Earth Observation Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Satellite Based Earth Observation Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Satellite based earth observation is done with the help of satellites orbiting around the planet to view and identify environmental changes, meteorology, map making, etc. The satellite-based earth observation technology capture and stores information from satellites relating to the physical, biological and chemical compositions of the Earth for monitoring, surveillance and decision-making in various verticals, such as Defense and Intelligence, Infrastructure and Engineering, Natural Resource Management, Energy and power, Disaster Management.

Key Market Trends:

Big Data to Drive the Market Growth

– The satellite based earth observation market is in an expanding state today and is expected to boom over the next coming years owing to the recent technological breakthroughs regarding data collection and storage. There is an increasing availability of high-quality earth observation data, both in terms of variety and quality of resolution.

– The increasing growth of the market is also due to the global recognition of EO as an important tool to tackle the important challenges of the 21st century such as climate change, resources management or disaster mitigation.

– EO satellites provide vital information regarding societal challenges and industrial activities in multiple end-users, such as agriculture, change detection, meteorology, etc.

– Business opportunities are arising from the increased number of satellites being launched every year and the massive amount of data they provide. Globally, natural resources management, engineering, infrastructures, and defense are expected to be the main application areas supporting growth in Big Data in EO.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North America, consists of a good number of players that have emerged primarily with the increase of digitalization and sales of mobile gadgets and portable equipment in the region.

– The rise in the demand for data, technological improvement, the emergence of high-resolution data, awareness and sales of satellite based products, and an increase of consumer-oriented products, for instance, Google Earth which is a navigation software which uses real-time satellite data to give traffic details has been a driver for the market in recent times.

– With the technological advancements in sensing and imaging technologies in the past years, the creation of advanced observation satellites for monitoring purposes has been increasing in the North American region thus, driving growth in the market.

Detailed TOC of Satellite Based Earth Observation Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Generation of Big Data in Earth Observation

4.3.2 Emerging Technologies Associated with Satellite and Payload

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Presence of Open Data From Major Countries

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Application

6.1.1 Data

6.1.2 VAS

6.2 By End-user Vertical

6.2.1 Defense and Intelligence

6.2.2 Infrastructure and Engineering

6.2.3 Agriculture

6.2.4 Energy & Power

6.2.5 Other End-user Verticals

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Airbus Defense and Space

7.1.2 Satcom Technologies

7.1.3 GeoOptics Inc.

7.1.4 ImageSat International NV

7.1.5 MDA Corp.

7.1.6 Planet Labs Inc.

7.1.7 PlanetIQ LLC

7.1.8 UrtheCast Corp.

7.1.9 Harris Corporation

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

