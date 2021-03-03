Mobility Devices Market 2026 – Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players

The global “Mobility Devices Industry “ is projected to reach USD 14.86 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Staggering rate of growth of geriatric population across the globe will be one of the crucial factors driving this market in the upcoming decade. Old age entails a plethora of disorders that generally restrict mobility in aged individuals and render them helpless. Given the rate at which the world population is ageing, the demand for devices aiding mobility is likely to spike. According the UN’s Population Division, DESA, people at or above 60 years of age are currently numbered at 962 million. In the next three decades, the global geriatric population will reach 2.1 billion, predicts the DESA. Furthermore, old people are more susceptible to accidents associated deteriorating motor functions. For instance, the National Council of Aging estimates about 2.8 million aged Americans are rushed to hospital emergency rooms annually as a result of falling. Thus, a combination of aging and mishaps associated with the process will fuel the mobility devices market trends during the forecast period.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the mobility devices market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global mobility devices market

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current mobility devices market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global mobility devices market

Key Players Operating in The Mobility Devices Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

MEYRA GmbH

Permobil

Sunrise Medical Limited

Invacare Corporation

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

21st Century Scientific, Inc.

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Ottobock

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Mobility Devices Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

North America to Lead the Pack; Europe to Follow Closely

Among regions, North America is set to dominate the mobility devices market share owing to the rising prevalence mobility-related disorders in the region. Coupled with this is the increasing number of aged people in the region, which will propel the regional market.

Europe is anticipated to be the second most dominant region in this market on account of high proportion of aged people with mobility impairment. Asia-Pacific is touted to be the most promising region as geriatric population in the region is growing, while unmet needs of the people in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa will create lucrative market opportunities.

Growing Aging Population and Rise in Mobility Impairment Disorders to Drive the Market

The older population around the globe is continuously growing at an unprecedented rate. Aging decreases the ability to move and reduces the ability to perform physical tasks to maintain independent functioning among the elderly population. The growing older population count is likely to increase the percentage usage of mobile devices during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, the global population aged 60 years or over was around 962 million and is projected to reach about 2.1 billion by 2050. Rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as arthritis, cerebral palsy, and muscular dystrophy among every age group is expected to increase the demand for highly advanced mobility aid devices during the forecast period.

Detailed Table of Content:

1 Market Overview

1.1 E-bike Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global E-bike Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global E-bike Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global E-bike Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 E-bike Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 E-bike Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global E-bike Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global E-bike Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global E-bike Sales and Market Share by Regions (2020-2019)

4.1.2 Global E-bike Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2020-2019)

4.2 North America E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

4.3 Europe E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

4.5 South America E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

5 North America E-bike by Country

5.1 North America E-bike Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America E-bike Sales and Market Share by Country (2020-2019)

5.1.2 North America E-bike Revenue and Market Share by Country (2020-2019)

5.2 United States E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

5.3 Canada E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

5.4 Mexico E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

Toc Continue…

