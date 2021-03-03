mHealth Market 2026 – Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players

The Global “mHealth Industry” is likely to expand at an impressive CAGR, finds Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “mHealth Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025.” Growth witnessed in the market backed by increasing adoption of wearable devices for health monitoring. In addition to this, increased availability of mobile apps manufactured by leading companies will enable fuel the demand for mHealth solutions in the forecast period.

The increase in the number of mobile phone users, worldwide, is favoring the growth of the global market. mHealth applications enable access to health information with the option of avoiding hospital visits. Furthermore, ease in availability of network providers is one of the factors favoring the global mHealth market. The rising uptake of mHealth services among the elderly population is a major factor driving the global market.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the mHealth Market Report

Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Medtronic

Apple

AirStrip

AliveCor, Inc.

BioTelemetry Inc.

athenahealth

AgaMatrix

LifeWatch Services, Inc.

Philips

iHealth

AT&T

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies

Cerner Corporation

Nokia

Increasing Adoption of Smartphone Services among Global Population to Enable Growth

The adoption of a fast-paced lifestyle among people around the world has fuelled the demand for convenient yet high-performing mobile applications. The advent of cloud-based services within mobile apps is favoring the expansion of the Global mHealth Market. Cloud-based services fulfill the need for excess storage that is required when availing mHealth solutions. According to Statista, in 2016, around 2.1 billion people around the world owned smartphones.

This number accounts for around 36% of the global population, and it is forecasted to grow even more by 2019. Thus, an increasing end-user availability may lead to a subsequent increase in demand for mHealth applications and services in the forthcoming years.

The demand for easy access to health information among the geriatric population is a key factor impelling innovations in mHealth services. Among various benefits of mHealth services, some noteworthy benefits are real-time monitoring, automated alerts, and treatment and wellness based on recorded data. mHealth devices possess advantages such as low cost, minimum maintenance, and reduced time frames. The factors above are resulting in the higher uptake of mHealth services over other services among end-users, globally.

Key Segmentation of mHealth Market:

mHealth Market Segments by Product Type

Patient Monitoring Products

Diagnostics Products

Nutrition and Fitness Support

Mental Health Support

Others

mHealth Market Segments by Modality

Wired

Wireless

mHealth Market Segments by End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Home Care Settings

mHealth Market Segments by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Favorable Government Policies to Boost the Global mHealth Market

Increasing government initiatives targeted towards spreading health awareness are boosting the global mHealth market. Moreover, rising government initiatives that are promoting the use of mHealth apps are aiding the expansion of the global market. Organizations such as the National Health Service (NHS) have imposed stringent rules and regulations towards the safety and testing of mHealth apps and services.

Therefore, users can be sure of the efficiency of these apps as they have already been tested and verified clinically. This, in turn, has led to increased reliability and subsequently, more end-users are preferring apps that have been verified, clinically by organizations such as the NHS.

Incorporation of mHealth services in Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices to Enable Growth

Blood pressure monitoring is an integral part of detecting diseases at an early stage. Blood pressure monitoring helps in detecting cardiac arrests and heart failures at an early stage and reduces the chances of heart attacks and other fatal disorders. The advent of wearable blood pressure monitoring devices with in-built mHealth applications is leading to increased adoption of these devices among people, globally. This, in turn, has led to an increase in growth of the global mHealth market and is expected to boost the market in the forecast period as well.

