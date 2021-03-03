Refrigerant Oil Market  with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Top Industry Trends & Segments Forecast 2020-2027

The latest Refrigerant Oil Market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Refrigerant Oil market.

The ubiquitous applications of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration in various end-use industries has led to significant consumption of lubricants and refrigerant oils. The burgeoning applications of airconditioning in industries, manufacturing facilities, malls, hospitals, IT parks, and public buildings have created considerable demand for refrigerant oils. Oil changing and maintenance of old refrigeration systems are also anticipated to create significant demand for refrigerant oils in the forecast period. In recent years, refrigerant oil manufacturers are paying more focus on developing lubricant oils and additives to improve compressor and heat transfer efficiency. Several manufacturers around the world are incorporating nanoparticles in the refrigerant oils to improve heat transfer efficiency. The current trend of using refrigerant additives containing activated polar molecules that display a strong affinity towards metals. These additives ensure a thin lubricating layer on the surfaces of compressors subjected to friction. It has been known to improve the heat transfer efficiency in compressors. The innovation and research and development activites in the field of refrigerant oils are anticipated to lead to development of refrigerant oils with enhanced lubricating properties.

Major vendors covered in this report:

– BASF SE

– BP Plc

– China Petrochemical Corporation

– Exxonmobil Corporation

– FUCHS PETROLUB SE

– Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

– Petroliam Nasional Berhad

– Royal Dutch Shell Plc

– The Lubrizol Corporation

– Total S.A.

Note – The Covid-19 (corona virus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Refrigerant Oil Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report analyses factors affecting the Refrigerant Oil Market from further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Refrigerant Oil Market in these regions.

