HIV Self-Test Kits Market Scenario By Top Key Companies Trends, Growth Rate & Forecast To 2027

The global HIV Self-Test Kits Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the HIV self test kits market include OraSure Technologies, Inc., Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Atomo Diagnostics, BioSure UK, Biosynex Group, bioLytical Laboratories Inc., Orange Life, Bedfordbiotech and Sedia Biosciences Corporation. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The prime factor driving the demand for HIV self-test kits is increasing population of undiagnosed HIV patients. According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 79% of the total HIV infected patients are aware of HIV status, remaining are unaware as they hesitate to undergo clinical testing. Increasing social pressure with low access to clinical HIV testing results in high demand for self-test kits for HIV diagnosis. Increasing HIV patients worldwide along with higher awareness regarding the HIV test and treatment is expected to further fuel the growth of this market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of HIV self test kits.

Market Segmentation

The entire HIV self test kits market has been sub-categorized into technology, specimen type and test generation. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Technology

Immunofiltration

Lateral Flow Immunoassay

Fluorescent Chromatography

By Specimen Type

Blood

Oral Fluid

Urine

By Test Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for HIV self test kits market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

