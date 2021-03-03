Telehealth Market | Latest Innovations, Future Plans and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global Telehealth Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the telehealth market include American Well, GlobalMed, Teladoc Health, Inc., Dictum Health, Inc., LLC, InTouch Technologies, Inc., Doctor On Demand, Inc., MDLIVE Inc., Encounter Telehealth, HelloMD, and SnapMD, Inc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Factors attributed to the market growth are growing cases of chronic diseases, rising old population and inclination towards home healthcare facilities. Rapid urbanization in emerging economies, high penetration of mobile phones and launching of various app based services are some other factor that catalyzed the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancement in healthcare products and services and introduction of advanced products and services has propelled the market growth. On contrary, lack of regulatory scenario and favorable policies is expected to limit the market growth.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of telehealth.

Market Segmentation

The entire telehealth market has been sub-categorized into type, application, and end-use. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Product

Service

By Application

Radiology

Cardiology

Urgent Care

Remote ICU

Psychiatry

Dermatology

By End Use

Healthcare Facilities

Homecare

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for telehealth market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

