Virus Filtration Market expected to reach US$ 5,555.4 Mn in 2025 and grow with a CAGR of 13.0%

The global virus filtration market is expected to reach US$ 5,555.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 2,139.4 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2018-2025.

Virus filtration market is segmented into product, application, and end user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into filtration systems, kits & reagents, services and others. The market based on the application is segmented into biologics, medical devices, water purification, and air purification. On the basis of end user, the global virus filtration market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, medical device companies, and academic research institutes.

The major players operating in the market include Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher (Pall Corporation), General Electric, Lonza, Charles River, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Wuxi AppTec, and Clean Cells among others. The company players are indulged into development of novel and innovative products to cater the demands of users in the virus filtration market. For instance, in June 2016, Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB), a sub-division of Sartorius AG introduced a new virus-retentive filter to be used in the cell culture media. The new filter provides the highest level of safety for customers’ upstream processes. This launch is expected to compliment and increase the bioprocess portfolio of Sartorius.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Virus Filtration Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Virus Filtration market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Virus Filtration market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Virus Filtration market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virus Filtration market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

