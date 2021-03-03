Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Report 2021 | Industry Growth Rate, Demand, Status And Forecast To 2027

The global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the Portable Oxygen Concentrators market include Philips Respironics, Smiths Medical, Teijin, Inogen, AirSep, O2Concepts Oxlife. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Rising incidences of chronic lung diseases will influence the growth of the market. Chronic respiratory disease is still the leading causes of morbidity worldwide. With an ageing global population, chronic respiratory diseases are becoming a more prominent cause of death and disability. The total number of CRD cases increased by 39.5% from 1990 to 2017. A large proportion of the disease burden was attributed to asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The most important risk factors for CRD is difficulty in drawing oxygen. Oxygen therapy is used to normalise the oxygen level in blood during sleep, rest and activity and during acute illnesses in the hospital. There are many benefits of oxygen therapy. In many adults with chronic lung disease, studies have shown that long-term oxygen therapy has improved quality and length of life. Oxygen can decrease shortness of breath when you are active and allow you to do more. Growing awareness about preventive treatment with the spread of new guidelines for treatment emphasises the use of Portable Oxygen Concentrators to control the disease. The portable concentrator is more convenient to use due to their small size and carry and go benefit.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of Portable Oxygen Concentrators.

Market Segmentation

The entire Portable Oxygen Concentrators market has been sub-categorized into delivery system and sales channel. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Delivery System

Continuous flow

Pulse dose

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Distributors

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Portable Oxygen Concentrators market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

