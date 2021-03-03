Light Therapy Glasses Market Report 2021 | Industry Growth Rate, Demand, Status And Forecast To 2027

The global Light Therapy Glasses Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.
The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the light therapy glasses market include Chrono Eyewear B.V., GloFX, Lucimed SA, MindPlace, NOVALOGY, OSRAM GmbH, PEGASI, Pocket Sky, Propeaq, Re-Time Pty Ltd.. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.
Market Dynamics
The changing lifestyles and fluctuating work schedules have mostly disturbed sleep patterns among the people. The increasing cases of insomnia and sleep disorders are expected to drive the global light therapy glasses market. Moreover, increased health awareness among the people and rising international traveling is projected to support the market.COVID-19 pandemic may support the light therapy glasses market, as the pandemic has triggered massive stress among the people across the globe, which may lead to sleep-related disorders.
The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.
Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of light therapy glasses.
Market Segmentation
The entire light therapy glasses market has been sub-categorized into product type, intensity, price, application and distribution channel. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.
By Product Type
- Blue Light Glasses
- Green Light Glasses
- White Light Glasses
- Others
By Intensity
- Up to 500 lux
- 500 – 1000 lux
- Above 1000 lux
By Price
- Up to US$ 100
- US$ 100 – US$ 200
- Above US$ 200
By Application
- Advanced sleep phase disorder
- Energy Booster
- Delayed sleep phase syndrome
- Insomnia
- Jet Lag
- Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
Regional Analysis
This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for light therapy glasses market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.
