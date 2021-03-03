Fumed Alumina Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2027

The global Fumed Alumina Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the fumed alumina market include Evonik, Akasel, Wacker Chemie AG, Cabot Corporation, Guangzhou GBS High-Industry. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The demand for adhesives and sealants in the construction and packaging industry is increasing swiftly. Fumed alumina is applied in the production of adhesive and sealants. The growing adhesive and sealants demand is boosting the fumed alumina market. Chemical mechanical polarization (CMP) is utilized in the semiconductor industry. Fumed alumina is extensively applied in CMP. Hence, the upsurge in CMP demand is projected to drive the fumed alumina market significantly. COVID-19 imposed lockdown in many countries across the globe. The lookdown is expected to harm the construction and packaging industry resulting in a significant decline in demand for fumed alumina.

The report covers Porter's Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of fumed alumina.

Market Segmentation

The entire fumed alumina market has been sub-categorized into type and application.

By Type

Hydrophobic

Hydrophilic

Other

By Application

Adhesives and Sealants

Coatings

Printing and Packaging

Silicone Sealants

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP)

Skin and Beauty Care Products

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for fumed alumina market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

