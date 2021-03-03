Biometric Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2027

The global Biometric Technology Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the biometric technology market include 3M, Imageware system Inc., Fujitsu Frontech Limited, Suprema Inc., and Safaran SA. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The global biometric technology market is growing at a rapid pace due to rising security challenges. Today, fingerprint and face recognition is highly used for verifying one’s identity. Biometrics was initially used for crime investigation purpose but now its application has evolved across sectors due to its potential to make authentication dramatically faster, easier and more secure than traditional passwords. Its basic application was known for authentication. Biometrics for secure access control also becomes prevalent and has extended to online banking and payment sector. The public sector is another focused area for biometrics applications. It ranges from the paperless process for digital identity, visa application, to border control, to public security monitoring. another emerging use is in portable digital technology: smartphone, tablet, also social network tag. The market is dominated by the fingerprint segment. The increasing ubiquity of high-quality cameras, microphones and fingerprint readers in many of smartphone devices is driving the growth of the segment.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of biometric technology.

Market Segmentation

The entire biometric technology market has been sub-categorized into type and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Face Recognition

Iris Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Hand Geometry Recognition

Signature Recognition

Voice Recognition

Middleware Recognition

By End User

Public Sector

Banking & Financial Sector

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for biometric technology market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

