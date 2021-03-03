Online Program Management Market by Growing Technology Trends till 2027 | 2U, Inc., Academic Partnerships, Apollidon, Bisk Education, Inc., Blackboard Inc., Keypath Education, Noodle Partners…..

The online program management market was valued at US$ 3,916.3 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020to 2027 to reach US$11,986.4 Mn by 2027.

Online program management (OPM) comprises supporting students, processing registrations, conducting market research and analytics, and offers the latest marketing technology infrastructure. The team involved with online program management includes digital marketing experts, data analysts, education technologists, web developers, and student support specialists to create an effortless process for students. Online degrees are now common, provided by several colleges and universities, every year, students at all institutions enroll for online courses. The online program management market operates in a highly fragmented and competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continue to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current offerings, diversifying its client base, all the prominent players face an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well as the leading established companies in the globe.

Growing demand for online education is propelling the growth of the online program management market

Online learning is becoming an essential part of the educational landscape. The online program enrollments are increasingly driven by the rising number of students who are looking for flexible formats for certificates, courses, and degree programs to support career placement as well as to pursue advanced studies. Students who enrolled in on-campus programs are also focusing on registering for the hybrid to fully online courses during their enrollment. Online bachelor’s degrees are booming among students as many prestigious and large institutions are shifting toward various online degree programs owing to the high-quality technical assistance in the learning experience. Further, the graduate students in today’s time are actively focusing on pursuing virtual courses for their higher studies.

The key players profiled in this study includes

2U, Inc.

Academic Partnerships

Apollidon

Bisk Education, Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Keypath Education

Noodle Partners

Online Education Services

PEARSON PLC

Wiley Education Services

The state-of-the-art research on Online Program Management Market current market trends, competitive background, and size of the market. Encircling one or more parameters among analysis of the product, application potential, and global and regional growth strategies.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Online Program Managements market

To analyze and forecast the global Online Program Managements market on the basis of components, category and applications

To provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Online Program Managements market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

To profiles key Online Program Managements players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

