Updated Report of Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market with Current Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2025

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable market is expected to reach US$ 4.37 Bn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

By 2025, APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period globally.

Today, fiber cables are used to transmit video along with voice and data. The installation of fiber cables in the initial stages was a bit tedious task but growing awareness and skilled labor have made implementations quite easier. Increasing deployments of data centers in various parts of the world have significantly led to the rise in usage of ribbon fiber optic cable communications. Upcoming technologies where data is transferred in real-time require high bandwidth medium for propagation. High bandwidth requirements are fulfilled by the ribbon fiber optic cable cables. The fiber cable capabilities can prove to be useful in recent times with data explosion over the internet being witnessed owing to big trends like cloud, analytics, big data, and IoT. The scope of ribbon fiber optic cable in this report encompasses types of ribbon fiber optic cable cables available in the market. The Ribbon fiber optic cable market is expected to witness aggressive growth in the coming few years. The legacy copper cables are being replaced with fiber cables for future related benefits.

The Structure of The Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market Report Can Be Categorized into the Following Sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Section 2: Key Takeaways

Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High-Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2027). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category are summed up to form the Global Market.

Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

The Prominent/Emerging Players In The Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market Research Include:

1. CommScope, Inc.

2. Corning, Inc.

3. Fujikura Ltd.

4. OFS Fitel, LLC

5. Prysmian SpA

6. Sterlite Tech

7. Nexans

8. Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corporation

9. The Siemon Company

10. Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Company

Burgeoning ribbon fiber optic cable demands in growing economies such as China, India and Brazil

Government policies in India like the BharatNet project that is concerned with implementations of ribbon fiber optic cable cables in the rural areas have resulted in the higher growth of this market. A hugely populated country, India, is potentially a very big market for the growth of fiber optics. By the BharatNet project, the Government intends to connect 1 million gram panchayats by the end of March 2017 out of which almost 70% of the connections have already been laid. Objectives to improve broadband penetration in the remote parts of the country has helped to boost the implementations of ribbon fiber optic cable networks. Most of the projects have been Greenfield projects. That have allowed easy implementations without much costs. This factor has been driving the ribbon fiber optic cable market in India over the years. Similar trend is anticipated to drive the growth of ribbon fiber optic cable market.

Constant growth in number of data centers construction

Several major cloud providers are planning to construct their data centers in European countries. For instance, Amazon is planning to build a US$ 1.08 Mn (Euro 1 Mn) data center in Dublin; IBM plans to open three data centers in UK; also, after two data centers in Ireland and Denmark, Facebook is announced to construct its third data center in Denmark. Furthermore, Interxion has plans to invest US$ 87.8 Mn (Euros 83 Mn) to construct new data center facilities in London, Frankfurt, and Stockholm. This constant growth in the numbers of data centers to be constructed in the near future will help the vendors in the supply chain of data center construction to look forward to the opportunities prevailing in the market. Thus, with the increase in data center construction, the demand for ribbon optic fiber cable is anticipated to increase, which is foreseen to create substantial business space for ribbon fiber optic cable market players in the future.

Company Overview:

Company overview provides information about the location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the subtitle “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in the market are covered under the strategic initiatives section.

