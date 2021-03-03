Global Impact Organic Milk in ItalyMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Organic Milk is a type of drinking milk that made from organic raw milk with organic certification (Such as EU-Eco-regulation, USA NOP, etc.).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Milk in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy Organic Milk Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Italy Organic Milk Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million L)
Italy Organic Milk Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million L)
Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6222593-organic-milk-market-in-italy-manufacturing-and-consumption
Top Five Competitors in Italy Organic Milk Market 2019 (%)
The global Organic Milk market was valued at 4652.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5827.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. While the Organic Milk market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/steel-strapping-product-2021-global-industry-size-share-trends-key-players-analysis-applications-forecasts-to-2025-2021-02-09
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Organic Milk manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Organic Milk production and consumption in Italy
Total Market by Segment:
Italy Organic Milk Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million L)
Italy Organic Milk Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Organic Whole Milk
Organic 2% Milk
Organic 1% Milk
Organic Fat-free Milk
Others
Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/online-jewelry-retail-industry-global-key-vendorsmanufacturerssuppliers-and-analysis-market-report-2025-2021-02-05
Italy Organic Milk Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million L)
Italy Organic Milk Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Children
Adult
The Aged
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Organic Milk Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Organic Milk Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Italy Organic Milk Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Million L)
Total Italy Organic Milk Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Arla Food
Horizon Organic
Organic Valley
Emmi
Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-computer-aided-facility-management-cafm-market-2021-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-02
Yeo Valley
Aurora Organic Dairy
Andechser Dairy
Organic Dairy Farmers
Avalon Dairy
Bruton Dairy
Shengmu Organic Milk
Yili
Mengniu
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gps-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020—2026-2021-01-05
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organic Milk Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Italy Organic Milk Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Organic Milk Overall Market Size
2.1 Italy Organic Milk Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Italy Organic Milk Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Italy Organic Milk Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Organic Milk Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Italy Organic Milk Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Italy Organic Milk Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Italy Organic Milk Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Italy Organic Milk Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Milk Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Italy Manufacturers Organic Milk Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Milk Players in Italy
3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Organic Milk Companies
3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Milk Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Italy Organic Milk Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Organic Whole Milk
4.1.3 Organic 2% Milk
4.1.4 Organic 1% Milk
4.1.5 Organic Fat-free Milk
4.1.6 Others
4.2 By Type – Italy Organic Milk Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Italy Organic Milk Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Italy Organic Milk Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Italy Organic Milk Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Italy Organic Milk Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Italy Organic Milk Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Italy Organic Milk Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Italy Organic Milk Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Italy Organic Milk Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Italy Organic Milk Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Children
5.1.3 Adult
5.1.4 The Aged
5.2 By Application – Italy Organic Milk Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Italy Organic Milk Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Italy Organic Milk Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Italy Organic Milk Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Italy Organic Milk Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Italy Organic Milk Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Italy Organic Milk Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Italy Organic Milk Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Italy Organic Milk Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Arla Food
6.1.1 Arla Food Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Arla Food Business Overview
6.1.3 Arla Food Organic Milk Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Arla Food Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Arla Food Key News
6.2 Horizon Organic
6.2.1 Horizon Organic Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Horizon Organic Business Overview
6.2.3 Horizon Organic Organic Milk Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Horizon Organic Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Horizon Organic Key News
6.3 Organic Valley
6.3.1 Organic Valley Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Organic Valley Business Overview
6.3.3 Organic Valley Organic Milk Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Organic Valley Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Organic Valley Key News
6.4 Emmi
6.4.1 Emmi Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Emmi Business Overview
6.4.3 Emmi Organic Milk Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Emmi Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Emmi Key News
6.5 Yeo Valley
6.5.1 Yeo Valley Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Yeo Valley Business Overview
6.5.3 Yeo Valley Organic Milk Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Yeo Valley Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Yeo Valley Key News
6.6 Aurora Organic Dairy
6.6.1 Aurora Organic Dairy Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Aurora Organic Dairy Business Overview
6.6.3 Aurora Organic Dairy Organic Milk Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 Aurora Organic Dairy Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.6.5 Aurora Organic Dairy Key News
6.7 Andechser Dairy
6.6.1 Andechser Dairy Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Andechser Dairy Business Overview
6.6.3 Andechser Dairy Organic Milk Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Andechser Dairy Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.7.5 Andechser Dairy Key News
6.8 Organic Dairy Farmers
6.8.1 Organic Dairy Farmers Corporate Summary
6.8.2 Organic Dairy Farmers Business Overview
6.8.3 Organic Dairy Farmers Organic Milk Major Product Offerings
6.8.4 Organic Dairy Farmers Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.8.5 Organic Dairy Farmers Key News
6.9 Avalon Dairy
6.9.1 Avalon Dairy Corporate Summary
6.9.2 Avalon Dairy Business Overview
6.9.3 Avalon Dairy Organic Milk Major Product Offerings
6.9.4 Avalon Dairy Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.9.5 Avalon Dairy Key News
6.10 Bruton Dairy
6.10.1 Bruton Dairy Corporate Summary
6.10.2 Bruton Dairy Business Overview
6.10.3 Bruton Dairy Organic Milk Major Product Offerings
6.10.4 Bruton Dairy Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.10.5 Bruton Dairy Key News
6.11 Shengmu Organic Milk
6.11.1 Shengmu Organic Milk Corporate Summary
6.11.2 Shengmu Organic Milk Organic Milk Business Overview
6.11.3 Shengmu Organic Milk Organic Milk Major Product Offerings
6.11.4 Shengmu Organic Milk Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.11.5 Shengmu Organic Milk Key News
6.12 Yili
6.12.1 Yili Corporate Summary
6.12.2 Yili Organic Milk Business Overview
6.12.3 Yili Organic Milk Major Product Offerings
6.12.4 Yili Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.12.5 Yili Key News
6.13 Mengniu
6.13.1 Mengniu Corporate Summary
6.13.2 Mengniu Organic Milk Business Overview
6.13.3 Mengniu Organic Milk Major Product Offerings
6.13.4 Mengniu Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.13.5 Mengniu Key News
6.14 Wholly Cow
6.14.1 Wholly Cow Corporate Summary
6.14.2 Wholly Cow Organic Milk Business Overview
6.14.3 Wholly Cow Organic Milk Major Product Offerings
6.14.4 Wholly Cow Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.14.5 Wholly Cow Key News
7 Organic Milk Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis
7.1 Organic Milk Production Capacity and Value in Italy, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026
7.1.1 Italy Organic Milk Production Capacity, 2015-2026
7.1.2 Italy Organic Milk Production 2015-2026
7.1.3 Italy Organic Milk Production Value 2015-2026
7.2 Key Local Organic Milk Manufacturers in Italy
7.2.1 Italy Key Local Organic Milk Manufacturers Production Capacity
7.2.2 Italy Key Local Organic Milk Manufacturers Production
7.2.3 Italy Key Local Organic Milk Manufacturers Production Value
7.2.4 The Proportion of Organic Milk Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers
7.3 Organic Milk Export and Import in Italy
7.3.1 Italy Organic Milk Export Market
7.3.2 Italy Organic Milk Source of Imports
8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Italy Organic Milk Market
8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3 Market Drivers
8.4 Market Restraints
9 COVID-19 Impact on Organic Milk Supply Chain Analysis
9.1 Supply Chain Analysis
9.2 Upstream Market Analysis
9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis
9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
9.4.1 Marketing Channels
9.4.2 Organic Milk Distributors and Sales Agents in Italy
10 Conclusion
11 Appendix
11.1 Note
11.2 Examples of Clients
11.3 Disclaimer
List of Tables
Table 1. Key Players of Organic Milk in Italy
Table 2. Top Players in Italy, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Italy Organic Milk Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 4. Italy Organic Milk Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020
Table 5. Italy Organic Milk Sales by Companies, (Million L), 2015-2020
Table 6. Italy Organic Milk Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Organic Milk Price (2015-2020) (USD/L)
Table 8. Italy Manufacturers Organic Milk Product Type
Table 9. List of Italy Tier 1 Organic Milk Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Milk Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type – Organic Milk Revenue in Italy (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 12. By Type – Organic Milk Revenue in Italy (US$, Mn), 2021-2026
Table 13. By Type – Organic Milk Sales in Italy (Million L), 2015-2020
Table 14. By Type – Organic Milk Sales in Italy (Million L), 2021-2026
Table 15. By Application – Organic Milk Revenue in Italy, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 16. By Application – Organic Milk Revenue in Italy, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026
Table 17. By Application – Organic Milk Sales in Italy, (Million L), 2015-2020
Table 18. By Application – Organic Milk Sales in Italy, (Million L), 2021-2026
Table 19. Arla Food Corporate Summary
Table 20. Arla Food Organic Milk Product Offerings
Table 21. Arla Food Organic Milk Sales (Million L), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/L) (2015-2020)
Table 22. Horizon Organic Corporate Summary
Table 23. Horizon Organic Organic Milk Product Offerings
Table 24. Horizon Organic Organic Milk Sales (Million L), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/L) (2015-2020)
Table 25. Organic Valley Corporate Summary
Table 26. Organic Valley Organic Milk Product Offerings
Table 27. Organic Valley Organic Milk Sales (Million L), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/L) (2015-2020)
Table 28. Emmi Corporate Summary
Table 29. Emmi Organic Milk Product Offerings
Table 30. Emmi Organic Milk Sales (Million L), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/L) (2015-2020)
Table 31. Yeo Valley Corporate Summary
Table 32. Yeo Valley Organic Milk Product Offerings
Table 33. Yeo Valley Organic Milk Sales (Million L), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/L) (2015-2020)
Table 34. Aurora Organic Dairy Corporate Summary
Table 35. Aurora Organic Dairy Organic Milk Product Offerings
Table 36. Aurora Organic Dairy Organic Milk Sales (Million L), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/L) (2015-2020)
Table 37. Andechser Dairy Corporate Summary
Table 38. Andechser Dairy Organic Milk Product Offerings
Table 39. Andechser Dairy Organic Milk Sales (Million L), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/L) (2015-2020)
Table 40. Organic Dairy Farmers Corporate Summary
Table 41. Organic Dairy Farmers Organic Milk Product Offerings
Table 42. Organic Dairy Farmers Organic Milk Sales (Million L), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/L) (2015-2020)
Table 43. Avalon Dairy Corporate Summary
Table 44. Avalon Dairy Organic Milk Product Offerings
Table 45. Avalon Dairy Organic Milk Sales (Million L), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/L) (2015-2020)
Table 46. Bruton Dairy Corporate Summary
Table 47. Bruton Dairy Organic Milk Product Offerings
Table 48. Bruton Dairy Organic Milk Sales (Million L), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/L) (2015-2020)
Table 49. Shengmu Organic Milk Corporate Summary
Table 50. Shengmu Organic Milk Organic Milk Product Offerings
Table 51. Shengmu Organic Milk Organic Milk Sales (Million L), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/L) (2015-2020)
Table 52. Yili Corporate Summary
Table 53. Yili Organic Milk Product Offerings
Table 54. Yili Organic Milk Sales (Million L), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/L) (2015-2020)
Table 55. Mengniu Corporate Summary
Table 56. Mengniu Organic Milk Product Offerings
Table 57. Mengniu Organic Milk Sales (Million L), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/L) (2015-2020)
Table 58. Wholly Cow Corporate Summary
Table 59. Wholly Cow Organic Milk Product Offerings
Table 60. Wholly Cow Organic Milk Sales (Million L), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/L) (2015-2020)
Table 61. Organic Milk Production Capacity (Million L) of Local Manufacturers in Italy, 2015-2020
Table 62. Organic Milk Production (Million L) of Local Manufacturers in Italy, 2015-2020
Table 63. Italy Organic Milk Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020
Table 64. Organic Milk Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Italy, 2015-2020
Table 65. Italy Organic Milk Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020
Table 66. The Percentage of Organic Milk Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers
Table 67. The Percentage of Organic Milk Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers
Table 68. Dangeguojia Organic Milk Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020
Table 69. Raw Materials and Suppliers
Table 70. Organic Milk Downstream Clients in Italy
Table 71. Organic Milk Distributors and Sales Agents in Italy
List of Figures
Figure 1. Organic Milk Segment by Type
Figure 2. Organic Milk Segment by Application
Figure 3. Dangeguojia Organic Milk Market Overview: 2020
Figure 4. Key Caveats
Figure 5. Organic Milk Market Size in Italy, (US$, Mn) & (Million L): 2020 VS 2026
Figure 6. Italy Organic Milk Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)
Figure 7. Organic Milk Sales in Italy: 2015-2026 (Million L)
Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Organic Milk Revenue in 2019
Figure 9. By Type – Italy Organic Milk Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026
Figure 10. By Type – Italy Organic Milk Market Share, 2015-2020
Figure 11. By Type – Italy Organic Milk Market Share, 2020-2026
Figure 12. By Type – Italy Organic Milk Price (USD/L), 2015-2026
Figure 13. By Application – Organic Milk Revenue in Italy (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026
Figure 14. By Application – Italy Organic Milk Market Share, 2015-2020
Figure 15. By Application – Italy Organic Milk Market Share, 2020-2026
Figure 16. By Application -Italy Organic Milk Price (USD/L), 2015-2026
Figure 17. Italy Organic Milk Production Capacity (Million L), 2015-2026
Figure 18. Italy Organic Milk Actual Output (Million L), 2015-2026
Figure 19. Italy Organic Milk Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026
Figure 20. The Percentage of Italy Organic Milk Export Destination, 2019
Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Italy Organic Milk, 2019
Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Italy Organic Milk Market in 2020
Figure 23. Organic Milk Market Opportunities & Trends in Italy
Figure 24. Organic Milk Market Drivers in Italy
Figure 25. Organic Milk Market Restraints in Italy
Figure 26. Organic Milk Industry Value Chain
……. continued
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)