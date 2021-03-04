Global Impact Mango Butter in South Korea Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Mango butter is extracted from the kernels of the mango, which grows in the tropical climates of the world. Mango butter is a sweet smelling soft butter extracted from kernels of the mango. Mango butter is similar to shea and cocoa butters in consistency but differs in fatty acid content. Mango butter is rich antioxidants, vitamin A and E. The natural form of mango butter is semi-solid and non-greasy, and it is used as a moisturizer for hair and skin as well as an ingredient in cooking.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mango Butter in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Mango Butter Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Mango Butter Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Tonne)

South Korea Mango Butter Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Tonne)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Mango Butter Market 2019 (%)

The global Mango Butter market was valued at 31 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 35 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Mango Butter market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mango Butter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Mango Butter production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Mango Butter Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Tonne)

South Korea Mango Butter Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Refined Mango Butter

Unrefined Mango Butter

South Korea Mango Butter Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Tonne)

South Korea Mango Butter Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceutical

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Mango Butter Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Mango Butter Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Mango Butter Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Tonne)

Total South Korea Mango Butter Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hallstar BIOCHEMICA

Manorama

Jarchem Industries

AOT

Alzo International Incorporated

EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mango Butter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Mango Butter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Mango Butter Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Mango Butter Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Mango Butter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Mango Butter Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mango Butter Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Mango Butter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Mango Butter Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Mango Butter Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Mango Butter Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mango Butter Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Mango Butter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mango Butter Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Mango Butter Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mango Butter Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Mango Butter Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Refined Mango Butter

4.1.3 Unrefined Mango Butter

4.2 By Type – South Korea Mango Butter Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Mango Butter Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Mango Butter Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Mango Butter Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Mango Butter Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Mango Butter Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Mango Butter Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Mango Butter Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Mango Butter Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Mango Butter Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Cosmetics

5.1.3 Food

5.1.4 Pharmaceutical

5.2 By Application – South Korea Mango Butter Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Mango Butter Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Mango Butter Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Mango Butter Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Mango Butter Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Mango Butter Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Mango Butter Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Mango Butter Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Mango Butter Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Hallstar BIOCHEMICA

6.1.1 Hallstar BIOCHEMICA Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Hallstar BIOCHEMICA Business Overview

6.1.3 Hallstar BIOCHEMICA Mango Butter Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Hallstar BIOCHEMICA Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Hallstar BIOCHEMICA Key News

6.2 Manorama

6.2.1 Manorama Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Manorama Business Overview

6.2.3 Manorama Mango Butter Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Manorama Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Manorama Key News

6.3 Jarchem Industries

6.3.1 Jarchem Industries Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Jarchem Industries Business Overview

6.3.3 Jarchem Industries Mango Butter Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Jarchem Industries Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Jarchem Industries Key News

6.4 AOT

6.4.1 AOT Corporate Summary

6.4.2 AOT Business Overview

6.4.3 AOT Mango Butter Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 AOT Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 AOT Key News

6.5 Alzo International Incorporated

6.5.1 Alzo International Incorporated Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Alzo International Incorporated Business Overview

6.5.3 Alzo International Incorporated Mango Butter Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Alzo International Incorporated Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Alzo International Incorporated Key News

6.6 EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT.

6.6.1 EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT. Corporate Summary

6.6.2 EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT. Business Overview

6.6.3 EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT. Mango Butter Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT. Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT. Key News

6.7 Avi Natural

6.6.1 Avi Natural Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Avi Natural Business Overview

6.6.3 Avi Natural Mango Butter Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Avi Natural Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Avi Natural Key News

7 Mango Butter Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Mango Butter Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 South Korea Mango Butter Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 South Korea Mango Butter Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 South Korea Mango Butter Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Mango Butter Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 South Korea Key Local Mango Butter Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 South Korea Key Local Mango Butter Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 South Korea Key Local Mango Butter Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Mango Butter Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

7.3 Mango Butter Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 South Korea Mango Butter Export Market

7.3.2 South Korea Mango Butter Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea Mango Butter Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Mango Butter Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Mango Butter Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Mango Butter in South Korea

Table 2. Top Players in South Korea, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. South Korea Mango Butter Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. South Korea Mango Butter Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. South Korea Mango Butter Sales by Companies, (K Tonne), 2015-2020

Table 6. South Korea Mango Butter Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Mango Butter Price (2015-2020) (USD/Tonne)

Table 8. South Korea Manufacturers Mango Butter Product Type

Table 9. List of South Korea Tier 1 Mango Butter Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mango Butter Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Mango Butter Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Mango Butter Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Mango Butter Sales in South Korea (K Tonne), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Mango Butter Sales in South Korea (K Tonne), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Mango Butter Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Mango Butter Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Mango Butter Sales in South Korea, (K Tonne), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Mango Butter Sales in South Korea, (K Tonne), 2021-2026

Table 19. Hallstar BIOCHEMICA Corporate Summary

Table 20. Hallstar BIOCHEMICA Mango Butter Product Offerings

Table 21. Hallstar BIOCHEMICA Mango Butter Sales (K Tonne), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Tonne) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Manorama Corporate Summary

Table 23. Manorama Mango Butter Product Offerings

Table 24. Manorama Mango Butter Sales (K Tonne), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Tonne) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Jarchem Industries Corporate Summary

Table 26. Jarchem Industries Mango Butter Product Offerings

Table 27. Jarchem Industries Mango Butter Sales (K Tonne), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Tonne) (2015-2020)

Table 28. AOT Corporate Summary

Table 29. AOT Mango Butter Product Offerings

Table 30. AOT Mango Butter Sales (K Tonne), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Tonne) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Alzo International Incorporated Corporate Summary

Table 32. Alzo International Incorporated Mango Butter Product Offerings

Table 33. Alzo International Incorporated Mango Butter Sales (K Tonne), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Tonne) (2015-2020)

Table 34. EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT. Corporate Summary

Table 35. EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT. Mango Butter Product Offerings

Table 36. EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT. Mango Butter Sales (K Tonne), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Tonne) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Avi Natural Corporate Summary

Table 38. Avi Natural Mango Butter Product Offerings

Table 39. Avi Natural Mango Butter Sales (K Tonne), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Tonne) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Mango Butter Production Capacity (K Tonne) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 41. Mango Butter Production (K Tonne) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 42. South Korea Mango Butter Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 43. Mango Butter Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 44. South Korea Mango Butter Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 45. The Percentage of Mango Butter Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

Table 46. The Percentage of Mango Butter Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

Table 47. Dangeguojia Mango Butter Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 48. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 49. Mango Butter Downstream Clients in South Korea

Table 50. Mango Butter Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

List of Figures

Figure 1. Mango Butter Segment by Type

Figure 2. Mango Butter Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Mango Butter Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Mango Butter Market Size in South Korea, (US$, Mn) & (K Tonne): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. South Korea Mango Butter Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Mango Butter Sales in South Korea: 2015-2026 (K Tonne)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Mango Butter Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – South Korea Mango Butter Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – South Korea Mango Butter Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – South Korea Mango Butter Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – South Korea Mango Butter Price (USD/Tonne), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Mango Butter Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – South Korea Mango Butter Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – South Korea Mango Butter Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -South Korea Mango Butter Price (USD/Tonne), 2015-2026

Figure 17. South Korea Mango Butter Production Capacity (K Tonne), 2015-2026

Figure 18. South Korea Mango Butter Actual Output (K Tonne), 2015-2026

Figure 19. South Korea Mango Butter Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of South Korea Mango Butter Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of South Korea Mango Butter, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for South Korea Mango Butter Market in 2020

Figure 23. Mango Butter Market Opportunities & Trends in South Korea

Figure 24. Mango Butter Market Drivers in South Korea

Figure 25. Mango Butter Market Restraints in South Korea

Figure 26. Mango Butter Industry Value Chain

……. continued

