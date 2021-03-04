In-flight Catering Service Market 2021: Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2027

Summary: –

Global In-flight Catering Service Market 2020 Research report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of In-flight Catering Service in these regions, from 2020 to 2027 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America.

The global in-flight catering service market accounted to US$17.96 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$29.0 Bn by 2025.

The Insight Partners provides you research analysis on “In-flight Catering Service Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the In-flight Catering Service market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the In-flight Catering Service market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the In-flight Catering Service market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

ANA Catering Service Co. Ltd.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

Egyptair In-flight Services

Emirates Flight Catering

Flying Food Group LLC

Gategroup

Newrest Group

SATS Ltd.

Saudi Airlines Catering

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the In-flight Catering Service market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the In-flight Catering Service market segments and regions.

The research on the In-flight Catering Service market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the In-flight Catering Service market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the In-flight Catering Service market.

In-flight Catering Service Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Strategic Insights

Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in in-flight catering service market landscape are listed below–

2018: SCK Services GmbH planned to integrate into Gate Gourmet Germany. The existing workforce was continued with the SCK Services GmbH and continued to serve its customers at all the four German airports. The acquisition aimed to strengthen the operations of Gategroup in Germany.

2018: NICFlying Food Group caters Ethiopian Airlines, three times a week direct service between O’Hare international Airport and Addis Ababa Bole International airport. In this new route, these direct flights are offered between Chicago and Africa.

2018: LSG Sky Chefs had prolonged its joint venture partnership in Luanda, Angola for extra three years. LSG Sky Chefs TAAG Angola Catering S.A. is a joint venture between LSG Sky Chefs, TAAG Angola Airlines, Angola Air Catering and Luanda Airport (ENANA), and it has been a success story since its launch in June 2012.



The report segments the global In-flight catering service market as follows:

Global In-Flight Catering Service Market – By Catering Service

In-house catering service

Outsourced Catering Service

Global In-Flight Catering Service Market – By Catering Type

Full Meal

Snacks

Global In-Flight Catering Service Market – By Aircraft Class

First Class Catering Service

Business Class Catering Service

Premium Economy Class Catering Service

Economy Class Catering Service

Global In-Flight Catering Service Market – By Carrier Type

Full Service Carriers

Low Cost Carriers

Global In-Flight Catering Service Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of South America



