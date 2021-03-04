Global Impact Fresh Sea Food Packaging in Indonesia Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Fresh Sea Food Packaging is materials used to package fresh fish and seafood materials，which include two types：rigid packaging materials and flexible packaging materials,

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fresh Sea Food Packaging in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market 2019 (%)

The global Fresh Sea Food Packaging market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Fresh Sea Food Packaging market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fresh Sea Food Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fresh Sea Food Packaging production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Fish Packaging

Shrimp Packaging

Other Seafood Packaging

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

CoolSeal USA

DowDuPont

Frontier Packaging

Sealed Air

Star-Box

Key Container

Rengo Packaging

Sixto Packaging

Table of Content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fresh Sea Food Packaging Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fresh Sea Food Packaging Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Fresh Sea Food Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fresh Sea Food Packaging Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Fresh Sea Food Packaging Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fresh Sea Food Packaging Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Rigid Packaging

4.1.3 Flexible Packaging

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Fish Packaging

5.1.3 Shrimp Packaging

5.1.4 Other Seafood Packaging

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 CoolSeal USA

6.1.1 CoolSeal USA Corporate Summary

6.1.2 CoolSeal USA Business Overview

6.1.3 CoolSeal USA Fresh Sea Food Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 CoolSeal USA Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 CoolSeal USA Key News

6.2 DowDuPont

6.2.1 DowDuPont Corporate Summary

6.2.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

6.2.3 DowDuPont Fresh Sea Food Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 DowDuPont Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 DowDuPont Key News

6.3 Frontier Packaging

6.3.1 Frontier Packaging Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Frontier Packaging Business Overview

6.3.3 Frontier Packaging Fresh Sea Food Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Frontier Packaging Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Frontier Packaging Key News

6.4 Sealed Air

6.4.1 Sealed Air Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Sealed Air Business Overview

6.4.3 Sealed Air Fresh Sea Food Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sealed Air Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Sealed Air Key News

6.5 Star-Box

6.5.1 Star-Box Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Star-Box Business Overview

6.5.3 Star-Box Fresh Sea Food Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Star-Box Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Star-Box Key News

6.6 Key Container

6.6.1 Key Container Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Key Container Business Overview

6.6.3 Key Container Fresh Sea Food Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Key Container Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Key Container Key News

6.7 Rengo Packaging

6.6.1 Rengo Packaging Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Rengo Packaging Business Overview

6.6.3 Rengo Packaging Fresh Sea Food Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Rengo Packaging Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Rengo Packaging Key News

6.8 Sixto Packaging

6.8.1 Sixto Packaging Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Sixto Packaging Business Overview

6.8.3 Sixto Packaging Fresh Sea Food Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Sixto Packaging Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Sixto Packaging Key News

6.9 Victory Packaging

6.9.1 Victory Packaging Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Victory Packaging Business Overview

6.9.3 Victory Packaging Fresh Sea Food Packaging Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Victory Packaging Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Victory Packaging Key News

7 Fresh Sea Food Packaging Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Fresh Sea Food Packaging Production Capacity and Value in Indonesia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Fresh Sea Food Packaging Manufacturers in Indonesia

7.2.1 Indonesia Key Local Fresh Sea Food Packaging Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Indonesia Key Local Fresh Sea Food Packaging Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Indonesia Key Local Fresh Sea Food Packaging Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Fresh Sea Food Packaging Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

7.3 Fresh Sea Food Packaging Export and Import in Indonesia

7.3.1 Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Export Market

7.3.2 Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Fresh Sea Food Packaging Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Fresh Sea Food Packaging Distributors and Sales Agents in Indonesia

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Fresh Sea Food Packaging in Indonesia

Table 2. Top Players in Indonesia, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Fresh Sea Food Packaging Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. Indonesia Manufacturers Fresh Sea Food Packaging Product Type

Table 9. List of Indonesia Tier 1 Fresh Sea Food Packaging Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fresh Sea Food Packaging Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Fresh Sea Food Packaging Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Fresh Sea Food Packaging Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales in Indonesia (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales in Indonesia (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Fresh Sea Food Packaging Revenue in Indonesia, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Fresh Sea Food Packaging Revenue in Indonesia, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales in Indonesia, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales in Indonesia, (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. CoolSeal USA Corporate Summary

Table 20. CoolSeal USA Fresh Sea Food Packaging Product Offerings

Table 21. CoolSeal USA Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. DowDuPont Corporate Summary

Table 23. DowDuPont Fresh Sea Food Packaging Product Offerings

Table 24. DowDuPont Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Frontier Packaging Corporate Summary

Table 26. Frontier Packaging Fresh Sea Food Packaging Product Offerings

Table 27. Frontier Packaging Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Sealed Air Corporate Summary

Table 29. Sealed Air Fresh Sea Food Packaging Product Offerings

Table 30. Sealed Air Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Star-Box Corporate Summary

Table 32. Star-Box Fresh Sea Food Packaging Product Offerings

Table 33. Star-Box Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Key Container Corporate Summary

Table 35. Key Container Fresh Sea Food Packaging Product Offerings

Table 36. Key Container Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Rengo Packaging Corporate Summary

Table 38. Rengo Packaging Fresh Sea Food Packaging Product Offerings

Table 39. Rengo Packaging Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Sixto Packaging Corporate Summary

Table 41. Sixto Packaging Fresh Sea Food Packaging Product Offerings

Table 42. Sixto Packaging Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Victory Packaging Corporate Summary

Table 44. Victory Packaging Fresh Sea Food Packaging Product Offerings

Table 45. Victory Packaging Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Fresh Sea Food Packaging Production Capacity (K MT) of Local Manufacturers in Indonesia, 2015-2020

Table 47. Fresh Sea Food Packaging Production (K MT) of Local Manufacturers in Indonesia, 2015-2020

Table 48. Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 49. Fresh Sea Food Packaging Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Indonesia, 2015-2020

Table 50. Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 51. The Percentage of Fresh Sea Food Packaging Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

Table 52. The Percentage of Fresh Sea Food Packaging Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

Table 53. Dangeguojia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 54. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 55. Fresh Sea Food Packaging Downstream Clients in Indonesia

Table 56. Fresh Sea Food Packaging Distributors and Sales Agents in Indonesia

List of Figures

Figure 1. Fresh Sea Food Packaging Segment by Type

Figure 2. Fresh Sea Food Packaging Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Size in Indonesia, (US$, Mn) & (K MT): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Fresh Sea Food Packaging Sales in Indonesia: 2015-2026 (K MT)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Fresh Sea Food Packaging Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Fresh Sea Food Packaging Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 17. Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Production Capacity (K MT), 2015-2026

Figure 18. Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Actual Output (K MT), 2015-2026

Figure 19. Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Indonesia Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market in 2020

Figure 23. Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Opportunities & Trends in Indonesia

Figure 24. Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Drivers in Indonesia

Figure 25. Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market Restraints in Indonesia

Figure 26. Fresh Sea Food Packaging Industry Value Chain

…. Continued

