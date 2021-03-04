Global Impact Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market in Thailand Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Sensing in the shortwave infrared (SWIR) range (wavelengths from 0.9 to 1.7 microns) has only recently been made practical by the development of Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) sensors.

Short-wave infrared (SWIR) light is typically defined as light in the 0.9 – 1.7μm wavelength range, but can also be classified from 0.7 – 2.5μm. Since silicon sensors have an upper limit of approximately 1.0μm, SWIR imaging requires unique optical and electronic components capable of performing in the specific SWIR range. Sensing in the shortwave infrared (SWIR) range (wavelengths from 0.9 to 1.7 microns) has only recently been made practical by the development of Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) sensors.

Unlike Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR) and Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR) light, which is emitted from the object itself, SWIR is similar to visible light in that photons are reflected or absorbed by an object, providing the strong contrast needed for high resolution imaging. Ambient star light and background radiance (nightglow) are natural emitters of SWIR and provide excellent illumination for outdoor, nighttime imaging.

It is essential to use a lens that is designed, optimized, and coated for the SWIR wavelength range. Using a lens designed for the visible spectrum will result in lower resolution images and higher optical aberrations. Since SWIR wavelengths transmit through glass, lenses, and other optical components (optical filters, windows, etc.) designed for SWIR can be manufactured using the same techniques used for visible components, decreasing manufacturing cost and enabling the use of protective windows and filters within a system..

A large number of applications that are difficult or impossible to perform using visible light are possible using SWIR. When imaging in SWIR, water vapor, fog, and certain materials such as silicon are transparent. Additionally, colors that appear almost identical in the visible may be easily differentiated using SWIR.

SWIR imaging is used in a variety of applications including electronic board inspection, solar cell inspection, produce inspection, identifying and sorting, surveillance, anti-counterfeiting, process quality control, and much more. To understand the benefits of SWIR imaging, consider some visual examples of common, everyday products imaged with visible light and with SWIR.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market 2019 (%)

The global Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) market was valued at 155.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 213.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. While the Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

SWIR Area Cameras

SWIR Linear Cameras

Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial

Military & Defense

Scientific Research

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

FLIR Systems

Hamamatsu Photonics

Sensors Unlimited

Xenics

Princeton Instruments

Allied Vision Technologies

IRCameras

Fluxdata

InView Technology

New Imaging Technologies

Photonic Science

Table of Content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 SWIR Area Cameras

4.1.3 SWIR Linear Cameras

4.2 By Type – Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Industrial

5.1.3 Military & Defense

5.1.4 Scientific Research

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 FLIR Systems

6.1.1 FLIR Systems Corporate Summary

6.1.2 FLIR Systems Business Overview

6.1.3 FLIR Systems Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 FLIR Systems Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 FLIR Systems Key News

6.2 Hamamatsu Photonics

6.2.1 Hamamatsu Photonics Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Hamamatsu Photonics Business Overview

6.2.3 Hamamatsu Photonics Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Hamamatsu Photonics Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Hamamatsu Photonics Key News

6.3 Sensors Unlimited

6.3.1 Sensors Unlimited Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Sensors Unlimited Business Overview

6.3.3 Sensors Unlimited Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Sensors Unlimited Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Sensors Unlimited Key News

6.4 Xenics

6.4.1 Xenics Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Xenics Business Overview

6.4.3 Xenics Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Xenics Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Xenics Key News

6.5 Princeton Instruments

6.5.1 Princeton Instruments Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Princeton Instruments Business Overview

6.5.3 Princeton Instruments Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Princeton Instruments Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Princeton Instruments Key News

6.6 Allied Vision Technologies

6.6.1 Allied Vision Technologies Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Allied Vision Technologies Business Overview

6.6.3 Allied Vision Technologies Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Allied Vision Technologies Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Allied Vision Technologies Key News

6.7 IRCameras

6.6.1 IRCameras Corporate Summary

6.6.2 IRCameras Business Overview

6.6.3 IRCameras Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 IRCameras Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 IRCameras Key News

6.8 Fluxdata

6.8.1 Fluxdata Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Fluxdata Business Overview

6.8.3 Fluxdata Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Fluxdata Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Fluxdata Key News

6.9 InView Technology

6.9.1 InView Technology Corporate Summary

6.9.2 InView Technology Business Overview

6.9.3 InView Technology Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 InView Technology Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.9.5 InView Technology Key News

6.10 New Imaging Technologies

6.10.1 New Imaging Technologies Corporate Summary

6.10.2 New Imaging Technologies Business Overview

6.10.3 New Imaging Technologies Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 New Imaging Technologies Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.10.5 New Imaging Technologies Key News

6.11 Photonic Science

6.11.1 Photonic Science Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Photonic Science Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Business Overview

6.11.3 Photonic Science Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Photonic Science Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Photonic Science Key News

6.12 Infiniti Electro-Optics

6.12.1 Infiniti Electro-Optics Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Infiniti Electro-Optics Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Business Overview

6.12.3 Infiniti Electro-Optics Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Infiniti Electro-Optics Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Infiniti Electro-Optics Key News

7 Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Production Capacity and Value in Thailand, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Manufacturers in Thailand

7.2.1 Thailand Key Local Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Thailand Key Local Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Thailand Key Local Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Production Sold in Thailand and Sold Other Than Thailand by Manufacturers

7.3 Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Export and Import in Thailand

7.3.1 Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Export Market

7.3.2 Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Thailand Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Distributors and Sales Agents in Thailand

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

